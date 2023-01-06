By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Charles Barkley isn’t exactly known for making the most accurate predictions. In fact, it’s quite the opposite for the outspoken Hall of Fame power forward. This is exactly why Denver Nuggets fans might be worried by Chuck’s latest (semi) guarantee.

After seeing Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets destroy the Los Angeles Clippers in the first half of their matchup on Thursday night (Denver entered the half with a massive 34-point lead), Barkley was out tooting his own horn. Sir Charles previously declared that the Nuggets were going to finish as the top seed in the West, and so far, it seems that he has a real shot at getting this prediction correctly:

“I told you I thought the Nuggets were going to finish with the best record in the Western Conference,” Barkley said. “I think they’re the deepest team in the NBA. … Joker is gonna do his thing. It’s going to come down to Jamal Murray, in my opinion. They got everything.”

"I think they're the deepest team in the NBA. It's going to come down — Joker is gonna do his thing — to Jamal Murray in my opinion. They got everything." Charles Barkley has high hopes for this year's Nuggets 🙌pic.twitter.com/G3Riv4fxyl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 6, 2023

Apart from Barkley’s blatant I-told-you-so statement, it’s also interesting to note what he said about Denver’s key to success this season. As he said, Jokic is going to be the dominant force he always has been. What the Nuggets need to take it to the next level would be Jamal Murray to recapture his old form — at least according to Chuck.

Murray has shown flashes of brilliance this season, but he just hasn’t been consistent enough just yet. The good news for Murray and the Nuggets is that there’s still a lot of time this season for him to get back to top form. Once he does, Denver is going to be a whole different animal.