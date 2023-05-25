Taylor Swift and Ice Spice are joining forces for an exciting collaboration, but the announcement comes in the wake of insults directed at the rapper by Swift’s boyfriend, Matty Healy, TMZ learns.

In a social media post, Swift shared her admiration for Ice Spice, describing her as a brilliant artist and declaring that their collaboration, Karma, will be featured on the deluxe edition of Swift’s upcoming album, Midnights (Til Dawn Edition). While the announcement didn’t mention a music video, an image accompanying the reveal hints at the possibility.

Um. SO much to tell you. I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch. So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespicee_ will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights… pic.twitter.com/OaRrHBWTUw — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 24, 2023

The controversy surrounding Matty Healy stems from his appearance on The Adam Friedland Show in February. During the interview, Healy, Friedland, and Nick Mullen made racist comments about the Munch rapper while also mocking Chinese and Hawaiian accents. Although the episode was later removed from various platforms, it resurfaced online, along with a separate clip of Ice expressing her love for Healy’s band, The 1975.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Healy issued an apology last month for his offensive remarks, but some fans felt the apology was inadequate. Meanwhile, Swift and Healy have been inseparable since news of her breakup with longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Notably, Taylor and Ice Spice have already shared a special moment together when Ice Spice introduced Swift’s “Song of the Year” win for “Anti-Hero” at the iHeart Awards in March. The two artists also posed for photos together.

Despite the controversy, Swift and Ice Spice’s collaboration promises to be an exciting musical endeavor. Fans eagerly await the release of their single, which showcases the combined talents of two remarkable artists.