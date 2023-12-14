Sure Travis Kelce had practice, but this is Taylor Swift we're talking about!

It should come as no surprise that Taylor Swift celebrated her 34th birthday in style Wednesday night in New York City with all her famous friends. The only person conspicuously absent from the festivities was her main squeeze, Travis Kelce.

Sure, Kelce had a good reason for missing, with the Chiefs riding a two game losing streak and him being busy with practice and prep before Sunday's must-win game against the Patriots, but still the question has to be asked — is he in the doghouse with Taylor after missing the celebration?

According to TMZ, the first couple of football (and pop music) had an early birthday celebration for Swift on Sunday night after the Chiefs dramatic loss to the Bills. But how fun was that really? Patrick Mahomes was there with his wife Brittany, but he probably still had a case of the grumpies after the offsides penalty called back his late touchdown pass.

Donna Kelce was there as well, but she was probably annoyed the restaurant they went to didn't serve Campbell's Chunky Soup. And Travis was probably still going on about how sick his impromptu lateral pass to Kadarius Toney was, even though it didn't count.

All in all, it couldn't have been the most relaxing of birthday celebrations for Swift on Sunday night, and a do-over was certainly necessitated.

Swift therefore called many of her A-list besties together to go out on her actual birthday, Wednesday December 13 (hey, that must be why she likes the number 13 so much! I just got that!). But in addition to a desire to have fun on her birthday, was Swift also trying to induce some FOMO for her boyfriend?

Let's consider the evidence: After Swift shared a power dinner at Freeman's in Manhattan with Blake Lively, she then went to a hot nightclub The Box with Gigi Hadid, Zoë Kravitz, Miles Teller, Keleigh Sperry (Miles Teller's wife), two-thirds of her favorite musical sister act (Este and Alana Haim), and the food and wine expert from Netflix's Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski.

So basically Travis Kelce was missing out on hanging with models, food experts, amazing young actors, talented young musicians — plus he could have helped Miles Teller with his Peyton Manning impression!

Then there's the other side of the equation. Kelce apparently couldn't be released from Chiefs' practice because they were preparing to play the Patriots. Swift knows enough about football at this point to surely realize you don't need to prepare to play the Patriots this season. Kelce could have spent the whole night partying in Manhattan on Wednesday and then probably still been able to beat the Patriots if the game was on Thursday, let alone Sunday.

Surely, this was Coach Andy Reid's call and not Kelce's to make, but still, come on, Coach. I get that you don't want to set a precedent by allowing players to take off practice for their girlfriend's birthday, but this is Taylor Swift we're talking about. No one else is going to be dating a celebrity of that magnitude, because there aren't any other celebrities currently in the same stratosphere as Swift.

In short, is Travis Kelce in the doghouse for missing Taylor Swift's NYC birthday party on Wednesday night? Probably not. But if the Chiefs don't win against the Patriots on Sunday, I'm pretty sure we can chalk it up to karma, something Swift knows a thing or two about.