Taylor Swift clapped back with style at NFL fans who feel she's given too much screen time during Travis Kelce's Chiefs games.

It should come as no surprise that Taylor Swift clapped back with some serious style at NFL fans who feel she's given too much screen time when she attends Travis Kelce's Chiefs games.

Swift was asked about the blowback from all the cut-to's of her watching the game in the box on NFL telecasts during a wide-ranging interview with Time magazine, following her making the short list for 2023's Person of the Year.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” Swift admitted of the ever-present cameras. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when then [sic] camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

Swift shakes off the criticism of her presence somehow disrupting the football game. “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

That's a pretty solid burn, Taylor. Dads, Brads, and Chads — the football is now in your court (sorry for the mixed sports metaphor). Either continue complaining about the Swift cutaways, and henceforth be seen pejoratively as a complain-y Dad, Brad or Chad… or learn to deal with it.

NFL fans might also find themselves more endeared to Swift following her Time interview. She goes on to say that “football is awesome, it turns out.” She jokingly admits, “I've been missing out my whole life.”

In discovering her newfound interest, Taylor Swift has also made NFL viewership reach new heights, something that should delight Swifties and NFL-ies alike (and of course Travis Kelce as well).