To say the Golden State Warriors need a win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday would be an understatement. After starting the season 12-3, the Warriors now find themselves 15-12 overall and have not won back-to-back games in a month. For the Golden State to get back on track, they are going to need everyone healthy, which isn't necessarily the case for Draymond Green at the moment.

After missing two games at the start of the month due to a calf injury, Green recently missed the Warriors' 113-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Now, he is once again on the injury report ahead of this critical game with Indiana.

This has led many Warriors fans to ask the question, “Is Draymond Green playing against the Pacers?”

Draymond Green injury status vs. Pacers

Green sat out Saturday's win over Minnesota due to what was labeled as left ankle soreness. Ahead of Monday's game against the Pacers, Draymond is once again on the injury report due to left lower leg inflammation.

The 34-year-old has been banged up throughout the early portion of the 2024-25 season and has been battling through soreness. While the Warriors have looked to get him as much rest as possible, that may not be a luxury this team has any longer due to their recent fall down the Western Conference standings.

With Green out of the lineup against the Wolves, it was Kyle Anderson, Jonathan Kuminga, and Gary Payton II who saw their roles increase. Anderson was the one who head coach Steve Kerr decided to insert into the starting lineup next to Stephen Curry, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Andrew Wiggins, and Dennis Schroder.

If the four-time All-Star is once again unable to play due to injury, Anderson would likely draw another start for the Warriors.

In a total of 24 games this season, 22 of which he has started, Green has averaged 8.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 43.1 percent from the floor and 39.3 percent from three-point range. Between his playmaking abilities and defensive intensity, Green has once again been a driving force behind most of the success Golden State has found.

Without Draymond on the court, the Warriors are a lesser defensive team that can also struggle to move the ball at times. That is why his presence is vital to their overall success.

So, when it comes to whether Draymond Green is playing against the Pacers, further details on his status will be provided later in the day.