When Mitchell Robinson went down with his injury, Isaiah Hartenstein was ready to step up for the Knicks.

The Isaiah Hartenstein signing was an admittedly underwhelming moment in New York Knicks history. But that could change if he continues playing like he has over the past 13 games.

Prior to joining the starting lineup, Hartenstein was an incredibly efficient back-up center. But to most, Mitchell Robinson was clearly the starter. And that was reassured by how well he patrolled the offensive glass. Robinson was averaging 10.3 rebounds per game and five offensive boards per contest — more than the current NBA leader, Clint Capela of the Atlanta Hawks at4.8 per game.

But Robinson suffered an unfortunate ankle injury on December 8 that required surgery. So, the Knicks pivoted. Initially, they chose to go with Jericho Sims in hopes of mitigating the impact on their lineups and rotations. But that experiment lasted just five games. Sims only averaged 3.5 rebounds per game as a starter through his first four games, and was injured in his fifth start.

New York turns to Hartenstein

So, the Knicks turned to Hartenstein. And he’s capitalized on the opportunity. In 13 games, Hartenstein is averaging 8.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.6 blocks in 34.1 minutes per game.

And most importantly, the Knicks have not skipped a beat. They were 12-9 with Robinson in the starling lineup, meaning they won 57% of their games. With Hartenstein as the starting center, New York is 8-5, or 62% of their games. Granted, the Knicks did complete a trade with Toronto that brought OG Anunoby to New York, which clearly improved spacing and morale.

But Hartenstein’s impact was never clearer than on Saturday night versus a under-manned Memphis Grizzlies. Even without Jalen Brunson, Hartenstein and co. led the charge. Hartenstein scored 12 points and grabbed an incredible 20 rebounds — all while New York’s other leader, Julius Randle, had a poor night amassing six turnovers. And New York got the win.

Knicks not skipping a beat

Taking a step back to examine just how well Hartenstein has filled Robinson’s shoes, New York was clearly an incredible rebounding team thanks to Mitchell Robinson’s offensive rebounding prowess. They averaged 46 rebounds per game through the month of November, which was good for fourth-best in the NBA.

Despite slipping to 21st (42.1) in December — at least partially due to their poor rebounding with Sims as the starter — New York’s impressive rebounding has returned.

Hartenstein has spear-heading an impressive team effort — the might be even more impressive than before Robinson’s injury because it’s being done without the seven-foot starting center. The Knicks are averaging 46.8 rebounds per game in their last 13, which qualifies as third-best in the NBA. And Hartenstein is leading the entire league in rebounds (and blocks) in the month of January.

Hartenstein increasing his value

Now the downside of Hartenstein’s break out. He signed a two-year/$16 million deal with the Knicks before the 2022 season deal. He’ll be a free agent following this season and his value has never been higher.

Robinson’s injury prohibits the Knicks from trading Hartenstein before the February deadline, similar to how they successfully sent Immanuel Quickley to Toronto instead of paying him this Summer. So, New York must choose between re-signing Hartenstein to a new deal, which will probably cost at least $15 million per year, and losing him for nothing.

Most people around the league would be surprise if New York was open to moving Robinson, via Ian Begley of SNY. Still, the Knicks have a tough decision to make as far as which center starts when Robinson returns — a decision they could face sooner than later. Doctors did not find sufficient evidence to suggest Robinson would be sidelined through June 15, meaning he might return this season, via ESPN.

Regardless when Robinson returns, having two serviceable (and healthy) centers is obviously a luxury. And that’s exactly the situation in which the Knicks could find themselves in the near future.

Paying Hartenstein is an important step for New York. But first, he has to do his part, meaning he has to continue playing exactly as he’s done over the past 13 games. And winning helps, too. So, if the Knicks experience unprecedented playoff success, that plays out well for all involved.