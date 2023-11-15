The New York Islanders take on the Vancouver Canucks as we continue our NHL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The New York Islanders travel north of the border to take on the Vancouver Canucks Wednesday night. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out an Islanders-Canucks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Islanders started the season off hot, but they have now lost five games in a row, and fallen to 5-6-3. Noah Dobson leads the team with eight assists, and 12 points. Bo Horvat, and Mathew Barzal each have seven assists, and 10+ points on the season. The leading goal scorer for the Islanders with six goals. In goal, the Islanders are pretty good. They have allowed just 3.14 goals per game, and a save percentage of .918.

The Canucks are having a very good season. They are 11-3-1, and they have won eight of their last 10 games. Three different players have recored over 20 points on the season, and a majority have come from the assists. Elias Pettersson, and Quinn Hughes have 18 assists each while J.T Miller has 14. Brock Boeser is tied for third in the NHL in goals as he has found the back of the net 12 times this season.

Ilya Sorokin is expected to start in net for the Islanders. Thatcher Demko will likely be in net for the Canucks.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Islanders-Canucks Odds

New York Islanders: +1.5 (-178)

Vancouver Canucks: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 6.5 (+108)

Under: 6.5 (-132)

How to Watch Islanders vs. Canucks

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: TNT

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Islanders Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Islanders will need to play their best game if they want to win this game. The Canucks lead the NHL in goals this season, so the Islanders need to be extra good in net this game. New York has the eighth-best save percentage as a team, so they are capable. If the Islanders can have a good game in the defensive zone, they should be able to cover the spread.

New York keeps the game at even strength well, which will work out for them in this game. The Canucks are very good on the power play, so the Islanders need to stay out of the box. If New York can keep the game at even strength for most of the game, they will cover the spread.

Why The Canucks Will Cover The Spread/Win

Just looking at the stats, the Canucks are playing very well betting wise. Not only have they won 11 of their 15 games played, but they have covered the spread 13 times. In their last 10 games, the Canucks are scoring 4.6 goals per game, and allowing just 2.0 goals. In six of their last 10 games the Canucks have scored at least five goals. Vancouver does a fantastic job scoring, and that should show in this game.

The Canucks are very good when playing at home. Vancouver is 5-0-1 in their six home games, and 6-0 against the spread. At home, they score 4.8 goals, and allow just 1.5. The Canucks should be able to play well in this game, and if they continue their home success, they will cover the spread.

Final Islanders-Canucks Prediction & Pick

I do not think this game will end very close. The Canucks are very good, and they are even better at home. I am going to take Vancouver to handle business, and cover the spread.

Final Islanders-Canucks Prediction & Pick: Canucks -1.5 (+146), Under 6.5 (-132)