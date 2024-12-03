ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Islanders and Montreal Canadiens will likely finish at the bottom of the standings. The Islanders won the first matchup of these struggling teams on October 19 when they hosted the Canadiens and won 4-3 in a shootout. New York dominated that game, and with the way Montreal has been playing recently, this matchup could have the same result. However, it has also been challenging for the Patrick Roy-led Islanders. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with an Islanders-Canadiens prediction and pick.

Here are the Islanders-Canadiens NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Islanders-Canadiens Odds

New York Islanders: -1.5 (+185)

Moneyline: -135

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-225)

Moneyline: +115

Over: 6 (+100)

Under: 6 (-120)

How To Watch Islanders vs. Canadiens

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: TSN2, MSG

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Islanders Could Cover the Spread/Win

Ilya Sorokin has been rounding back into form, which came to fruition with a 29-save shutout in his previous outing against the Buffalo Sabres. Patrick Roy has been rolling with a game-for-game goalie rotation, but the Islanders last played on Saturday, and he could go back to his No. 1 netminder off the momentum of the shutout. Returning to Montreal is always a special moment for Roy, and he will put his team in the best position to win this game.

The Islanders have won just two of their last eight games but have played some of the better teams in the Eastern and Western Conferences. It hasn't been easy for New York, but Montreal presents an opportunity to gain some momentum against weaker competition, as they did on Saturday against Buffalo.

Why the Canadiens Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Canadiens most significant problem this season has been their goaltending situation. Cayden Primeau has been a sore spot for the team and their fans, especially after his performance against the Boston Bruins last Sunday. Primeau's current stats are a 2-3-1 record with a 4.45 goals-against average and a .844 save percentage. Sam Montembeault has put forth much better performances, and it wouldn't be surprising if the Canadiens soon make a move to bring in some additional goaltending help, whether it be Jakub Dobes from the American Hockey League or an external option.

Montembeault will likely start in this game, and the Islanders' poor offensive attack should help him have another good outing. The Islanders average 2.56 goals per game and could be prime for an off-night after a couple of consecutive games with 3+ goals.

The Canadiens will likely get a massive boost on Tuesday night when Patrik Laine plays his first game in the iconic Montreal uniform. Laine was a significant offseason acquisition for the Canadiens, but he suffered a knee injury in a preseason game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. It has been a tumultuous couple of years for Laine with injuries and a stint in the NHLPA Player Assistance Program, but at his peak early in his career, he was a 30+ goalscorer in three consecutive seasons. There are no guarantees he can return to that form with the Canadiens, but Montreal will take any help they can get this season.

Final Islanders-Canadiens Prediction & Pick

The Canadiens will have all kinds of momentum with the return of Laine on Tuesday night and a much more reliable goaltender with Montembeault in the net. It hasn't been an easy time for either of these teams, and we'll take Montreal to get the job done at home.

Final Islanders-Canadiens Prediction & Pick: Canadiens ML (+115)