The New York Islanders officially hit rock bottom when they landed eighth place in the Metropolitan Division. Unfortunately for Patrick Roy's team, it won't get any easier when they visit the top team in the league, the Vegas Golden Knights. Maybe a trip to Vegas is just what they need to get out of their slump, but that might not help them get a win in this game. The Islanders haven't been as bad against the Golden Knights as you think. Vegas has won just six of their last ten meetings. However, they swept the season series in 2023-24. Can the Islanders secure a momentum-building win after a lengthy break, or will the Golden Knights keep the good times rolling? It's time to continue our NHL odds series with an Islanders-Golden Knights prediction and pick.

Here are the Islanders-Golden Knights NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Islanders-Golden Knights Odds

New York Islanders: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: +150

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+145)

Moneyline: -180

Over: 6 (-110)

Under: 6 (-110)

How To Watch Islanders vs. Golden Knights

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet, MSGSN, SCRIPPS

Why the Islanders Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Islanders' schedule over the past ten games has been bizarre. It includes three home-and-home series, three matchups with the Toronto Maple Leafs, and a four-day break before their Western Conference road trip. The Islanders started the stretch by splitting a home-and-home with the Chicago Blackhawks before losing to the Carolina Hurricanes and upsetting the Toronto Maple Leafs. They split their second home-and-home against the Pittsburgh Penguins, then lost two consecutive games to the Leafs. New York pulled off an overtime victory over the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in their last game but then had to wait four days to play Vegas.

The Islanders' problem hasn't been their goaltending, as Ilya Sorokin has been doing everything he can to keep his team in these games. With Semyon Varlamov injured, he has been handling the bulk of the work, which has gone relatively well. Sorokin has a 2-2 record over his last four games, and he and Marcus Hogberg combined for a 2.80 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage over their past five games.

Why the Golden Knights Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Golden Knights have been unstoppable over their past ten games, with their only loss coming in a disappointing effort against the Montreal Canadiens. They've been defeating their opponents at an impressive rate, which includes winning eight of nine games by two or more goals. A cynical person will look at their record over the last ten and say that none of these games have been against playoff teams, which could be true for their outlook. However, all we care about is that the Golden Knights are playing another non-playoff team in this matchup and should be able to handle them.

The Islanders' goaltending may have been good over the past five games, but no one has been better than the Golden Knights. Vegas' goaltenders have been going back and forth and own a 4-1-0 record with a 1.60 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage over their past five games.

Final Islanders-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

It's boring to keep taking the Golden Knights, but they give us no reason to believe they won't win this game by two or more goals. They've done it in eight of their last nine games and are 26-14 against the spread this season. Take Adin Hill to outduel the Islanders and cover the spread.

Final Islanders-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Golden Knights -1.5 (+145)