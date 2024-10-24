ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 308: Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway continues on the prelims with a fight in the middleweight division between Ismail Naurdiev and Bruno Silva. Naurdiev comes into his second stint in the UFC with a first-round submission in his last fight meanwhile, Silva is coming off three consecutive defeats as he looks to get back on track this weekend. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Naurdiev-Silva prediction and pick.

Ismail Naurdiev (23-7) is coming off a first-round guillotine choke submission victory in his last fight for BRAVE CF. Since being released from the UFC back in 2020, he has gone 3-3 with two of those three victories coming by finish. Naurdiev will be looking to make a statement in his return to the Octagon when he takes on Bruno Silva this weekend at UFC 308.

Bruno Silva (23-11) is coming off a very controversial technical decision loss against Chris Weidman who eye-poked him on numerous occasions where he couldn’t finish the fight and abruptly ended in the third round. That gave Silva his third consecutive loss and now will be fighting for his career when he takes on Ismail Naurdiev this weekend in Abu Dhabi.

Here are the UFC 308 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 308 Odds: Ismail Naurdiev-Bruno Silva Odds

Ismail Naurdiev: -175

Bruno Silva: +140

Over 2.5 rounds: +110

Under 2.5 rounds: -140

Why Ismail Naurdiev Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Tahar Hadbi – SUB R1

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 18 (12 KO/TKO/6 SUB)

Ismail Naurdiev is poised to make a successful return to the UFC by defeating Bruno Silva at UFC 308 this weekend. The Austrian fighter’s well-rounded skill set and youth advantage will be key factors in this matchup. At just 28 years old, Naurdiev possesses the speed and agility to outmaneuver the 35-year-old Silva, who has shown signs of slowing down in recent bouts. Naurdiev’s striking accuracy and diverse arsenal of techniques, honed through his kickboxing background, will allow him to pick apart Silva from range while avoiding the Brazilian’s power shots.

While Silva boasts knockout power, his recent three-fight losing streak suggests vulnerability, especially against technically proficient strikers. Naurdiev’s superior takedown defense, coupled with his ability to mix in grappling when needed, will frustrate Silva’s attempts to control the fight. The “Austrian Wonderboy” has demonstrated his ability to perform under pressure in the UFC before, notably upsetting Michel Prazeres in his promotional debut. With Silva’s tendency to slow down in later rounds, Naurdiev’s cardio and ability to maintain a high pace throughout the fight will be crucial. By utilizing his speed, technical striking, and strategic fight IQ, Ismail Naurdiev is well-positioned to outwork Bruno Silva and secure a decisive victory, potentially by unanimous decision or late stoppage.

Why Bruno Silva Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Chris Weidman – DEC

Last 5: 1-4

Finishes: 20 (20 KO/TKO)

Bruno Silva is looking to snap his losing streak and secure a decisive victory over Ismail Naurdiev at UFC 308 this weekend. The Brazilian powerhouse brings a wealth of experience and knockout power to the octagon, with 20 of his 23 wins coming by way of KO/TKO. Silva’s aggressive style and ability to close the distance quickly will be crucial against Naurdiev, who tends to rely on his range and flashy techniques. Silva’s superior striking power, combined with his experience against higher-level UFC competition, gives him a significant edge in this matchup.

While Naurdiev is returning to the UFC after a stint outside the promotion, his recent performances have been inconsistent, going 1-2 in his last three fights with both losses where he has been knocked out and knocked down in both fights. This vulnerability plays directly into Silva’s strengths as a heavy-handed striker. Silva’s durability and cardio will allow him to pressure Naurdiev relentlessly, potentially forcing errors and creating openings for his devastating power shots. As the fight progresses, Silva’s experience in grueling UFC battles will prove invaluable, enabling him to maintain his composure and capitalize on any fatigue or desperation from Naurdiev. With his knockout power and veteran savvy, Bruno Silva is well-positioned to secure a statement victory and reignite his UFC career.

Final Ismail Naurdiev-Bruno Silva Prediction & Pick

This fight should be an absolute banger between these two middleweight contenders. Naurdiev will be looking to make a statement in his return to the Octagon after four years meanwhile, Silva will be looking to stop the bleeding and get back into the win column after three consecutive losses. Ultimately, the youth and speed of Naurdiev will play a major factor in this fight and while he can be susceptible to being knocked down it will be Silva’s lack of output and sluggish fighting abilities at this stage of his career be his downfall as Naurdiev stays on the outside outstriking Silva to a clear cut decision.

Final Ismail Naurdiev-Bruno Silva Prediction & Pick: Ismail Naurdiev (-175), Over 2.5 Rounds (+110)