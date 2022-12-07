By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

UFC star Israel Adesanya will not be facing criminal chargers for his brass knuckles case in New York … if he puts in the work that is.

To recall, Adesanya was arrested at JFK Airport just days after his brutal defeat to Alex Pereira in UFC 281. He lost his middleweight belt in the said match, and the problems kept piling up for him afterwards. He apparently brought brass knuckles with him in his travel, which is said to be illegal and categorized as a “class A misdemeanor” in New York. He was given a written notice from a police officer at the time, as well as ordered to appear in court (which was scheduled December 6, Tuesday).

Now, there is a resolution to Adesanya’s case, with the Queens District Attorney’s Office agreeing to dismiss the case if the fighter stays out of trouble for the next six months.

For what it’s worth, Israel Adesanya’s camp has denied any wrongdoing during the arrest, with his manager telling TMZ that the brass knuckles was from a fan.

“Israel was handed a gift by a fan, which he put in his luggage. When flagged at the airport, Israel quickly disposed of the item, and cooperated with authorities. He has complied accordingly, with that the matter was dismissed and he is on his way home,” Adesanya’s manager, Tim Simpson, explained.

Here’s to hoping that Adesanya stays out of trouble. While he has no scheduled fight remaining, fans certainly wouldn’t want any problem in his future matches.