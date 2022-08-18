The Indianapolis Colts took a punch to the gut Wednesday when it was confirmed that rookie tight end Drew Ogletree has gone down with a serious knee injury that likely wipes out his availability in just his first season in the NFL.

A dejected Frank Reich spoke to the media after the diagnosis came in and shared his thoughts on Ogletree’s bad break.

Via Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk:

“We’ll wait and see what the docs say,” Reich said. “It didn’t look good. Tough, tough guy, though. Just going up to him, he’s wanting to get himself off the sideline so the team can play. That’s a guy we want. We’re hoping for the best, but it looked like a pretty significant knee injury.”

Ogletree was not really on a lot of mock drafts heading into the 2022 NFL Draft, but the Colts did take him in the sixth round (192nd overall) perhaps in part because they were impressed with the show he put up on the pro day. Ogletree, who is a product of Young State, recorded 26 reps on a 260-pound bench press and also ran a 4.69. In what turned out to be his only appearance on the field in a competitive NFL game for the Colts this year, Ogletree managed to catch one of two targets for five yards gain in a 27-24 road loss to the Buffalo Bills last week.

The 24-year-old Ogletree also made strides in the training camp, even playing alongside Mo Alie-Cox in some first-team snaps that featured a two-tight end setup.