On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Eagles made a massive announcement: Jalen Hurts returned to practice.

Now, for fans of the Eagles, this was the news everyone had been waiting for; after an extended run in concussion protocol, Philadelphia would likely have its QB1 back in time for the team's Wild Card round showdown. But hidden on the Eagles' social media timelines was the news that Howie Roseman had signed Georgia-educated safety Lewis Cine off of the Buffalo Bills' practice squad to fill the 53rd roster spot previously held by Ian Book.

… wait, did that just say Georgia? Did Philadelphia just land another Dawg to go with Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, and Nakobe Dean? Why yes, yes it did, and after the team's practice, Cine answered questions from reporters about his new home, including how it felt to reunite with his old Bulldog buddies.

“Man, everything kind of happened fast, but just soaking it in and taking it in. I've already met all the guys and then some old faces so I'm happy to be here,” Lewis told reporters. “It feels like a reunion, if I'm being honest. Walked in, it was all love, all dabs, you know. Hugs and whatnot, catching up. So it's really, really good to see the guys.”

Asked if he knows anything about Philly's culture, Cine said yes, noting that it's basically the same one he left in Georgia due to all of his Philly Dawgs on the defensive side of the ball.

“Oh, of course, who doesn't? If you go to Georgia, let's be honest, is the same, the Philly Dawgs, kind of the same,” Lewis noted. “But again, you know, we just kind of catch up, we text each other, call each other, and keep up with each others' careers, so it's not like I haven't heard from them in a minute.”

Originally drafted in the first round out of, you guessed it, Georgia, in the same year Davis and Dean came off the board, Cine really hasn't done much of anything at the NFL level, playing just 128 total snaps – ten on defense, 118 on special teams – for the Vikings before being released back in August. He signed with the Bills practice squad in August, where Cine played 16 more snaps on special teams for the Bills in 2024 before ultimately landing in Philadelphia in January ahead of the playoffs.

While Cine was projected into the NFL as a hard-hitting Cover 2 safety with the 4.37 speed to go single-high and the pops to operate in the box as well, Cine will almost certainly spend the rest of the season as a special teams player for Michael Clay's unit. Though that may not seem like a big deal, think about the vibes: adding some additional joy to the locker room can only lead to positive results.