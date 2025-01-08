After winning the NFC East, the Philadelphia Eagles are now gearing up for a first round playoff matchup against the Green Bay Packers. But not before making some changes on the defensive side of the ball.

The Eagles have signed safety Lewis Cine off of the Buffalo Bills practice squad. Furthermore, Philadelphia has opened defensive tackle Byron Young's practice window, the team announced.

Cine was originally drafted by the Minnesota Vikings with the final pick of the first round in 2022. But after just 10 games with the team, he was released. His rookie was cut short after just three games after suffering a fractured leg.

The safety landed on the Bills practice squad in August and even made it into a game. However, he didn't record a stat. Cine hasn't played enough snaps to earn a Pro Football Focus grade in 2024. Still, the Eagles are hopeful Cine can be a diamond in the rough – or at least a reliable contributor – during the postseason.

Young was a third round pick by the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2023. Like Cine, injuries derailed the early portion of his career. Eventually released the the Raiders, the Eagles put in a claim as a reclamation project. He has yet to appear in a game for Philadelphia, making his involvement kind of shocking. However, the fact Young at least is able to practice is a good sign.

The Eagles are entering the playoffs ranked first in total defense, allowing 278.4 yards per game. Their pass defense is the best in the league (174.2 YPG) while their run defense ranks 10th (104.2 YPG).

Neither Lewis Cine or Byron Young will suddenly come in and take Philadelphia to another dimension. However, both are low-cost additions who can help bolster an already strong unit. The Eagles will be looking for every angle as they look to win a Super Bowl.