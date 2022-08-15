‘It’s a joke’: Andrew Whitworth rips NFL Top 100 list, exposes that not all players vote

The NFL has recently begun rolling out their annual top 100 players list. Voted on by the players, this list provides a unique perspective on who the players of the NFL think is the best of the best. It sounds good in concept, but according to recently retired Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, the list is flawed.

As the list has begun to get revealed, many folks have had strong opinions about where some of their favorite players fall. Many fans were confused with rankings, questioning how the results came to be. Whitworth promptly chimed in, calling the list a joke before exposing it as a popularity contest that many players do not take seriously.

Has been for a really long time sir

It’s a joke! Content filler!

Just do a live show and let the tv talent pick it. That way it’s at least a real opinion. False claims that all the players vote on it as well. My bad, but just keeping it real 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/bswsfk1Zbb — Andrew Whitworth (@AndrewWhitworth) August 15, 2022

Andrew Whitworth’s take certainly isn’t a good look for the validity of the NFL’s list, and confirms the suspicions that many people have had about the list. Many of the players don’t really seem to care about the list, and it causes it to be pretty questionable as a result.

Whitworth believes that not every player votes, and that even if they do vote, chances are they don’t take it seriously. The picture the user Whitworth responds to has in his initial tweet certainly proves that point, as Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals is on the list twice within a span of four picks.

The NFL top 100 list is a good idea in concept, but if nobody takes it seriously, there’s no point in doing it. Whitworth himself called the list content filler, and that seems like a pretty good way to summarize it. The NFL is looking for a way to bridge the gap between now and the regular season, and by releasing a controversial top 100 list, they have done that. Whether or not it’s worth continuing remains to be seen, but Andrew Whitworth certainly appears to not be in favor of it.