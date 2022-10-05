‘It’s all false’: DeMarcus Cousins defends his character against ‘angry monster, bullying’ smears

DeMarcus Cousins is known as a former superstar NBA big man. However, he’s also known for racking up technical fouls and losing his temper. But Cousins recently defended his character as he looks to make an NBA comeback, per Yahoo Sports.

“I think the misperception of me is that I’m this angry monster that just goes around bullying people, beating people up, uncoachable, and a cancer in the locker room,” Cousins said via Yahoo Sports. “I think it’s all false.”

DeMarcus Cousins went on to cite examples of times he was coachable. The former dominant center also admitted he’s made mistakes, but asked for another chance in the NBA.

“Have I made mistakes? Absolutely,” DeMarcus Cousins told Yahoo Sports. “Have I done things the wrong way? Absolutely. For that, I’m very apologetic. But I’ve done even more things the correct way and I’ve done even more positive things compared to my negatives. I just don’t want those positives to be overlooked. And obviously, whenever it gets to the point where the negatives outweigh the positives, you should probably move away from him. That’s just how life goes. But I don’t believe I’m in that boat. I’m just asking for a chance to show my growth as a man and a player.”

DeMarcus Cousins spent the 2021-2022 season playing for the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets. He averaged 9 points per game and 5.5 rebounds per contest. If Cousins can control his emotions, a team likely will take a chance on him for the 2022-2023 season. He still offers value from the center position.