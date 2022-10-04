The Michigan Wolverines are on cruise control as they have yet to suffer a loss in the 2022 college football season. However, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh does not want any sense of complacency to creep up on his team, especially with what seems to be an easy assignment ahead for the Wolverines.

Michigan football is scheduled to play the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington this coming Saturday, the same Hoosiers team that has lost its last two games to the Cincinnati Bearcats and to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Harbaugh is not going to take any chances, though, as he tried to send a message across to his team that there is nothing the Wolverines can take for granted.

Via Alejandro Zuniga of 247 Sports:

“So we’re going to have to play good. I mean, it’s always gonna come down to that. Whatever tag you put on a game, it comes down to if you play good, and coach good, and make sure that we’re prepared good. All the teams we play — this week, next week, every week after — if we play good, we got a really good chance of winning. We don’t play good, we got a really good chance to get beat.”

The Wolverines, currently ranked fourth, are coming off a 27-14 road victory last week over the Iowa Hawkeyes. Michigan football is looking to gain even more momentum as it goes deeper into the heart of its Big Ten schedule. The Wolverines can’t afford to lose this game against the Hoosiers if they want to make it to the College Football Playoff.