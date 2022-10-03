‘It’s getting there’: James Harden’s strong message before Sixers preseason opener will hype up fans

James Harden just hasn’t had the best time of his career over the past 12 months. Harden forced his way into the Philadelphia 76ers after seeing the Brooklyn Nets franchise fall into disarray as he battled lingering hamstring problems during the entirety of last season.

Nonetheless, a new season marks a fresh start, and Harden couldn’t wait to show that he’s still got what it takes to be one of the best players in the NBA.

Per Keith Pompey, Sixers beat writer for the Philadelphia Inquirer, James Harden has some good news for Sixers fans who are hoping he gets back to his MVP form.

“It’s getting there,” Harden said when asked about how he’s feeling physically entering the season. “We’re playing with a full training camp, so there’s times and periods that you have dead legs or rough legs. But those are the times when you’ve just got to push through it, those character things like that.”

No one can doubt James Harden’s commitment to winning with the Sixers, especially after he took a huge paycut to stay in Philly. He averaged 21 points and 10.5 assists per game in 21 games with the Sixers, but his shooting efficiency plummeted. Still, for all the worries about Harden’s lost athleticism, he is still one of the best point guards in the league regardless.

It’s not difficult to see Harden get back to his more efficient ways after a summer spent taking care of his hammy. A deadlier Harden could make the Sixers even more of a championship contender alongside MVP candidate Joel Embiid especially as the two get more accustomed to each other’s playstyles.

“Now, it’s a little bit more different,” Harden added. “Different because of the time [this summer] I had off to prepare and get my mind and my body right. And it’s just an opportunity with the new people that we have. And, honestly, just the communication with myself and Doc [Rivers] and Joel [Embiid] to know when it’s time for me to be aggressive and for Joel to be aggressive.”

Interestingly enough, James Harden and the Sixers will be taking on the Nets in their preseason opener, with The Beard taking on former teammates Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving while Embiid squares off against Ben Simmons.