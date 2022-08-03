‘It’s liftoff from here’: Orioles GM Mike Elias hints at major offseason moves after trade deadline sales

The Baltimore Orioles appear to be on the verge of turning a corner. A successful 2022 season is just the start in Baltimore, as their lengthy rebuild appears to be taking shape. Despite Mike Elias and the franchise deciding to be sellers at the trade deadline, the Orioles are planning to compete in 2023. Via Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun, Elias revealed the O’s intention to make big moves in the offseason.

Mike Elias said he expects the Orioles to try to make significant additions this offseason: “It’s liftoff from here.” — Nathan Ruiz (@NathanSRuiz) August 3, 2022

Elias said he expects the Orioles will to be big players in free agency, telling reporters, “It’s liftoff from here.”

Despite trading Trey Mancini to the Houston Astros and Jorge Lopez to the Minnesota Twins at the trade deadline, the Orioles know they’re ready to take the next step towards competing in 2023, and they’re fully prepared to make moves in order to do just that.

Fans should be fired up by Elias’ revelation, which indicates that the painstakingly long rebuild in Baltimore is finally reaching its concluding chapters. The Orioles haven’t been to the postseason since 2016 when they were defeated in the American League Wild Card round and they haven’t won a playoff series since 2014.

Through 104 games this season, the Orioles have more wins than they did in the entire 162-game regular season in 2021. In fact, Baltimore hasn’t won more than 54 games in a single season since 2017.

That could all be set to change, as the Orioles are gearing up to be big spenders in the offseason and bring some quality big-league talent to the club. Already boasting a healthy mix of young and veteran talents, the Orioles will look to make a big splash during free agency, and potentially lock down a couple of trades as they look to continue their upwards trajectory and reach the playoffs in 2023, putting an end to their drought.