‘It’s World Series or nothing’: Freddie Freeman’s blunt Dodgers message with MLB playoffs nearing

The Los Angeles Dodgers capped off another NL West title this week, having clinched the division after notching their 106th win of the season. While the team celebrated its victory and playoff berth, star first baseman Freddie Freeman knows the job is only just beginning. The superstar slugger admitted that it’s World Series or bust for the Dodgers heading into the postseason, and he didn’t downplay the importance of winning a title this year for the club. Via Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Freeman got brutally honest on his thoughts about the Dodgers and the 2022 World Series.

“For me, if you don’t win the World Series, what’s the point?’’ said Freeman. “It’s not like whoopty doo, you win 120 games. You don’t play the game for a regular-season win record. You play this game for one reason, and that’s to win a World Series. If you don’t do it, you fail. It’s World Series or nothing.’’

Freeman, of course, won the Fall Classic with the Braves in 2021 before he signed with the Dodgers in free agency. Anything less than repeating that success would be considered a cataclysmic failure in his eyes, and it’s easy to see why.

“We won 88 games last year with the Braves, and won the World Series,’’ Freeman said via USA Today. “No one talks about regular-season records when you’re in the playoffs. Look at the Seattle Mariners. They won 116 games [in 2001], but they didn’t win the World Series, so it didn’t matter.

“Now, if we win 120 regular-season games and win the World Series, that would be cool. To win 120 games, break the record, and then win the World Series, then we’ll reflect on it.”

This Dodgers team is far and away the best in baseball. They have a loaded pitching staff and an even more dangerous lineup. It seems that’s a sentiment echoed throughout their own clubhouse, as Freeman made clear that the team is not going to be satisfied with anything less than a championship in 2022.