Ivanka Trump supports Taylor Swift despite her father's bold statement against the pop star last month. Ivanka, daughter of former U.S. President Donald Trump and current Republican candidate, took her 13-year-old daughter Arabella to Swift's Miami concert according to PEOPLE.

“Best cake for my favorite Swiftie,” Ivanka captioned an Instagram photo of a dessert covered in red according to the publication.

Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris

Last month, Swift nearly broke the internet with her endorsement of Democratic presidential candidate, Kamala Harris. Shortly after the first and only presidential debate between Trump and Harris commenced, Swift posted a photo of herself with her cat Benjamin declaring which side she was taking in the upcoming presidential election.

“Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation,” she wrote on Instagram last month. “It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” Swift continued. “I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.

“I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice,” she added. “Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.”

Shortly after her endorsement was posted, Donald Trump declared on social media: “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”

Celebrities flocked to social media to defend Swift including Flavor Flav, Stephen King, and even the singer's former manager Scooter Braun who told Trump to “shake it off.” Braun and Swift have a complicated relationship as the singer claimed in the past that he “stripped her of her life's work” when he sold her masters in 2019.

Donald Trump has not yet reacted to his daughter attending a Swift concert. The singer's Eras Tour will continue in New Orleans on Oct. 25.