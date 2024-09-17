Flavor Flav is not putting up with any Taylor Swift hate. The veteran rapper posted on X, “I LOVE TAYLOR SWIFT” following Donald Trump's message about the singer.

On Sunday (Sept. 16), Trump took to Truth Social platform — the conservative social media app — to declare that he “hated” the pop singer.

“I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” Trump wrote in a post.

Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris

Flavor Flav was not the only one to come in the defense of Swift as Trump's posts were making rounds on social media.

“When Trump posts something as silly as I hate Taylor Swift, he sounds like a young woman who couldn't get tickets to her show. But he is an immature and vengeful 78-year-old man who should not ever become president of the United States,” Barbara Streisand wrote on X.

Stephen King also voiced how much he admired Swift.

“I love Taylor Swift. Her music makes me happy. End of story,” King wrote. He later added that his favorite song was “Hey Stephen” from her 2008 “Fearless” album which was re-recorded in 2021.

Trump's post follows Swift's endorsement of Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris. Since Swift endorsed Vice President Harris after the Presidential debate between her and Trump. After the singer made the announcement, Harris' campaign got 400,000 people registered to vote within 24 hours of her post.

“It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation,” she wrote in an Instagram post referencing Trump's campaign conjuring up false posts depicting an endorsement from Swift. “It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” the Grammy winner added. “I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

“I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make,” she said. “I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.”

The singer ended her message signing off with her name and adding “Childless Cat Lady” referencing Trump's running mate's JD Vance's 2021 comments.