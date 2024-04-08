J. Cole isn't doing too hot after dissing Kendrick Lamar and saying he regrets it all—probably after all the roasting on social media.
Variety reported that Cole regretted releasing 7 Minute Drill, a Lamar diss. He made it clear during a performance during his Dreaville Festival on Sunday in North Carolina. As you'll see, the social media backlash might have made him feel the need to address it all.
Why J. Cole dissed Kendrick Lamar
This revolves around a track on Might Delete Later that came out on April 5. On the track, he took shots at Lamar for his guest verse on Future and Metro Boomin's Like That. In it, Lamar brought up Drake and J. Cole because they mentioned his name as one of the big three in rap music.
Lamar wasn't happy with Drake and Cole's First Person Shooter, where a verse about “we the big three, like we started a league” is one of the lines. So, Kendrick had his own line in Like That, where he raps, “Yeah get up with me, f—k sneak dissing/First Person Shooter, I hope they came with three switches.” And he included the line “Motherf—k the big three, n—-a, it's just big me.”
To a crowd of concertgoers, Cole said, “I'm so proud of [Might Delete Later], except for one part. It's one part of that s–t that makes me feel like, man that's the lamest s–t I did in my f—-n' life, right? And I know this is not what a lot of people want to hear.”
He added, ” I was conflicted because, one I know my heart and I know how I feel about my peers, these two n–s that I just been blessed to even stand beside in this game, let alone chase they greatness. So I felt conflicted 'cause I'm like, bruh, I don't even feel no way. But the world wanna see blood. I don't know if y'all can feel that, but the world wanna see blood.”
The rapper went on to say that releasing the diss “spiritually [felt] bad on me” and “that s–t don't sit right with my spirit.”
Additionally, he stated, “That s–t disrupts my f—n' peace. So what I want to say right here tonight is in the midst of me doing that and in that s–t, trying to find a little angle and downplay this n—a's fucking catalog and his greatness, I want to say right now tonight, how many people think Kendrick Lamar is one of the greatest motherf—–r's to ever touch a f—-n' microphone? Dreamville, y'all love Kendrick Lamar, correct? As do I.”
Finally, he concluded with, “I just want to come up here and publicly be like, bruh, that was the lamest, goofiest s–t. I say all that to say it made me feel like 10 years ago when I was moving incorrectly. And I pray that god will line me back up on my purpose and on my path. I pray that my n—a really didn't feel no way and if he did, my n—-a, I got my chin out. Take your best shot. I'ma take that s—t on the chin boy, do what you do. All good. It's love. And I pray that y'all are like, forgive a n—a for the misstep and I can get back to my true path. Because I ain't gonna lie to y'all. The past two days felt terrible. It let me know how good I've been sleeping for the past 10 years.”
Social media has some reactions to all of this.
On X, there are some hilarious responses to J. Cole's apology. The majority of comments and posts weren't having it. However, a few were sympathetic.
"J. Cole won the beef"
J. Cole after 48hrs: pic.twitter.com/QPcjJOcdUV
— Miles MOErales (@___Optimystic__) April 8, 2024
Sit down J Cole, You're weak as hell pic.twitter.com/OdMpAeeW9R
— DRIZZI (@Ragnar_AY) April 8, 2024
J. Cole getting cooked on my precious timeline pic.twitter.com/ghCdtNixfx
— Toxic (@ToxicLakers) April 8, 2024
Drake waking up this morning realizing that J.Cole waved the white flag and now he has to face Kendrick all by himself: pic.twitter.com/ydgZTAmGzV
— Cawb (@CAWBBBB) April 8, 2024
Others had J. Cole's back.
Charlamagne speaks on J. Cole apologizing to Kendrick Lamar publicly last night-
“the rap fan in me understands the disappointment many of you feeling, but the man in me who understands the spiritual being living a human existence has nothing but respect for j. cole” pic.twitter.com/7APCvxISd5
— Cole World (@JColeVillle) April 8, 2024
It sounds like J. Cole is moving on due to backlash. Next up is what Kendrick Lamar has to say about it all. Maybe he'll release a diss track of his own?