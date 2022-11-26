Published November 26, 2022

By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

It was only a few months ago that there was uncertainty over just who would be the Michigan Wolverines’ starting quarterback for the 2022 season. Fast forward to November, and J.J. McCarthy has once again made sure that Michigan made the right decision by picking him to anchor the offense this year.

McCarthy picked up the biggest win of his college football career on Saturday, as he led the Wolverines to a 45-23 road victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes did not have much of an answer for McCarthy over the course of the rivalry matchup. McCarthy anchored seven scoring drives against Ohio State, including three that culminated in 45-plus-yard touchdown passes from him.

From Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s standpoint, he was left much pleased with how the sophomore passer performed in his first career start against the Buckeyes.

“He’s got that it factor,” Harbaugh said in his post-game press conference.

Harbaugh was also quite impressed with how McCarthy has continued to make the most out of his first season as starting quarterback for the Wolverines.

“First-year starter,” Harbaugh said. “I don’t think there’s a first year-starter in the history of Michigan that’s won 12 games. 12-0. And in their first game, starting against Ohio State at Ohio State, you play that great. Everybody on our team knows it. … I mean, he already has it. You know, he’s already got it.

“Just keep rolling with him. … He was just on fire in every way. Running the ball, throwing the ball. You know, just so focused and determined. Like the rest of the team was. It was a team that was very focused and determined. You could really see it. It’s all these guys.”

Overall, McCarthy has now tallied 21 total touchdowns this season, including 17 passing touchdowns.

In the big picture, McCarthy is now set to lead Michigan in next week’s Big Ten title game, where the Wolverines will have the golden opportunity to win the second conference championship of the Jim Harbaugh head coaching era. The versatile quarterback heads into the game in promising form, having logged 11 total touchdowns in Michigan’s last five conference contests.