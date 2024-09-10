Valentina Petrillo, the first openly transgender Paralympian, has hit back at critics of her participation in the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, including outspoken author J.K. Rowling. Competing in the T12 200-meter and 400-meter races for visually impaired athletes, Petrillo, who was born male and competed as Fabrizio Petrillo until age 45, reached the semi-finals in both events. Despite the historic achievement, her inclusion in women’s categories sparked widespread criticism, especially from those who oppose male-born athletes competing in women’s sports, Outkick reports.

Petrillo, 50, defended her right to compete, citing the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) 2015 guidelines that allow transgender athletes to participate if certain testosterone levels are met. “Since 2015, when the IOC opened the Olympics to transgender people, there has only been one person who competed, Laurel Hubbard,” Petrillo told The Times. “And there has only been one openly transgender person that has participated at the Paralympics, me.”

She dismissed concerns about transgender athletes “destroying” women’s sports, calling them unfounded. “All this fear that trans people will destroy the world of women’s sport actually does not exist,” she said, pointing out that her presence has not led to a flood of men competing in women’s categories.

J.K. Rowling’s Sarcastic Swipe

Rowling, a long-standing critic of male-born athletes competing in women’s sports, didn’t hold back when news of Petrillo’s participation surfaced. On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), she sarcastically commented: “Why all the anger about the inspirational Petrillo? The cheat community has never had this kind of visibility!… I say we give Lance Armstrong his medals back and move on. #Cheats #NoShame.”

Petrillo responded directly to Rowling’s remarks, labeling her criticism as transphobic. “J.K. Rowling is only concerned about the fact that I use the female toilet, but she doesn’t know anything about me,” Petrillo said, noting that she has never read Rowling’s Harry Potter books.

Petrillo’s involvement in women’s sports has drawn backlash from both fellow athletes and spectators. In 2022, some athletes protested on the podium, turning their backs during medal presentations. Despite this, Petrillo maintains that her presence is about pursuing her passion for competition. “I just want to live my dream,” she said, reflecting on her journey as a transgender athlete in both para and non-disabled competitions.