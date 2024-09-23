J.T. Realmuto's wife is Alexis Taylor. Realmuto is arguably the best catcher in MLB today. Because of his brilliance, there's no question that the Philadelphia Phillies are a team to watch in the National League.

It's worth noting that Realmuto is a three-time MLB All-Star, two-time Gold Glove Award winner, three-time Silver Slugger Award recipient, and a three-time All-MLB Team selection. He injured his knee in June 2024 but has been a solid contributor to the Phillies since Realmuto returned from the injured list.

While Realmuto has been making waves in the field, there's no doubt that he also has a solid support system off the field thanks to his loving wife and children. Let's get to know more about J.T. Realmuto's wife Alexis Taylor.

J.T. Realmuto's wife Alexis Taylor

J.T. Realmuto's wife is Alexis Taylor. Alexis Taylor was born in October 1989 in Oklahoma, according to online outlets. Given her decision to keep her personal life private, little to no information about her is released to the public.

According to Sportskeeda, there are unconfirmed reports claiming that Taylor once worked as a model for vintage stores in Florida. Furthermore, these reports also claim that she was a club promoter in Miami.

Moreover, there are also claims that she had a stint as a cheerleader for the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL. However, specific details and confirmation about these reports have yet to be verified.

However, Taylor is quite active on social media. Taylor's Instagram account has amassed over 28K followers. She does love to feature her family on her social media platform, which may suggest now that she is a full-time mother.

J.T. Realmuto and Alexis Taylor's relationship

It's not known publicly how Realmuto met his wife Taylor. However, according to a report by The Sports Lite, the couple probably met during their college days. On November 4, 2017, Sportskeeda claims that the couple shared their vows. The ceremony was reportedly held in Tybe­e Island, Georgia.

Since getting married, Realmuto and Taylor have welcomed four children together, including two sons and two daughters. Their names are Gracie Lane, Willa Mae, Cash Taylor, and Zane Tyler.

Aside from welcoming their children together, Taylor has been a supportive wife to Realmuto's decorated MLB career. As seen in her Instagram posts, Taylor often attends Realmuto's games. Furthermore, she has also been an active mother with their children by taking them to vacations and family outings.

J.T. Realmuto and Alexis Taylor having a family centered on faith

While Realmuto has been busy making waves for the Philadelphia Phillies, the superstar catcher often reminds everyone about his faith. In fact, the three-time MLB All-Star claimed that his faith in God grew stronger after meeting his wife.

According to a report by Movie Guide, Realmuto said “I wasn’t necessarily on fire for Him. I wasn’t living for Him until I met [my wife]. It’s extremely important to me in life to know that the first thing I am… before I’m a father, before I’m a baseball player, the No. 1 thing I am is a follower of Christ.”

In September 2020, Realmuto suffered a hip discomfort that sidelined the Phillies star, according to a report by MLB Trade Rumors. With the injury, Realmuto had plenty of reasons to be worried. However, the Phillies catcher didn't stress about it thanks to the presence of his wife and his faith in God.

In the same interview, Realmuto claimed “There’s no telling what’s going to happen in the next few months. It’s obviously a big time in our career, but my wife (Alexis) and I constantly have this conversation that it’s not really worth it for us to think about or stress about or worry about because He’s already got a plan.”

On the other hand for Taylor, being the wife of a professional MLB player is no easy feat. In fact, like everyone else, the family was also facing uncertain times during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an interview with Christ Church South Philly.

The Realmuto household confessed that they give all the credit to their faith for getting through one of the toughest ordeals in the world.

In the interview, Taylor mentioned “We've realized the more we've been changing, knowing that He remains the same, especially with this pandemic, we don't know what's next; we don't know what's to come…but we know He's still the same, today, tomorrow, yesterday, and that just helps us.”

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on J.T. Realmuto's wife Alexis Taylor.