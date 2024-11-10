Ja Morant back and healthy on an NBA floor has been a pleasure to watch this season and as long as he's playing like his usual self, the Memphis Grizzlies will stand a chance to be contenders in the Western Conference. Morant has been performing gravity-defying moves this season in his newest signature Nike Ja 2 sneakers as we'll see two more colorways arrive in the promotion of the newest model.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Nike Ja 2 was debuted in in September 2024, about a year and a half after the original Nike Ja 1 that launched Morant's signature series with Nike. The Ja 1 saw huge success in terms of sales as the follow-up Nike Ja 2 was centered around comfort and performance capabilities for Morant's explosive play style.

The new Nike Ja 2 is now available in three colorways: Stargazer, Nightmare, and the newest Foundation edition. Come next year, we'll see many more iterations of the new creation in signifying Ja Morant's basketball journey.

Nike Ja 2

Expand Tweet



The new “Foundation” colorway comes in Black/Grey/Yellow and feature the latest in Nike basketball tech, complete with a soft foam underfoot and Nike Air Zoom outsoles. The shoes offer maximum energy return while keeping players comfortable through their movements with the padded uppers. The shoes are extremely lightweight and feature outsole treading inspired by tractor tires.

Expand Tweet



The following “In the Woods” colorway, provided by user @weocia, will feature a white colorway with blue and tan accents. The prime Nike Swoosh along the uppers will feature a black/blue cracked pattern to accompany the tan tones along the midsole. We also see subtle black speckling throughout the white midsole, a nice touch that adds depth to the clean shoe.

The Nike Ja 2 is currently available on Nike and at select Nike retailers in three released colorways. The “In the Woods” colorway is set to make it's landing on the first day of 2025. The shoes come with an affordable retail tag of $120 and have been regarded as one of the best performing basketball sneakers at their price point.