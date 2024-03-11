Nike and Ja Morant have been keeping pace with the occasional releases of his signature Nike Ja 1 sneaker, but it's safe to say that the releases just don't feel complete without Morant showing off his game every night. The shoes have been a massive success even through his injury and we'll be seeing them return in some familiar and classic colors. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!
When discussing the best throwback uniforms in the league, the argument can't be made without including the old Vancouver Grizzlies' teal throwbacks. Made famous by players like Bryant Reeves and Shareef Abdur-Rahim, Ja Morant comes as the next great Grizzlies' player to rock that intimidating grizzly across his chest. Nike made updated versions for the Grizzlies' to wear on their throwback nights at home, although we all know fans would prefer to see these have a more recurring role in the uniform rotation.
Nike will put together another Nike Ja 1, this time paying homage to the team's roots and Ja Morant's personal style. The colorway, titled “Seasonal,” features a soft palette with pops of color and the finest of details.
Nike Ja 1 “Seasonal”
The official style code for these will read Coconut Milk/Coconut Milk-Khaki-Black-University Red-Dusty Cactus. The uppers will come in a mesh and fabric mixture as we see the soft coconut color throughout all levels of the shoe. The Nike Swooshes are white and the heel is khaki, complete with Morant's signature in red and his number alternating colors. There's also a graphic inside of the tongue, while the outside tabs feature Morant's “JM” logo.
That Dusty Cactus teal color is seen throughout the midsole and it perfectly ties together the Vancouver theme on these. They're expected to drop in April 2024 and fans are already clamoring to get their hands on them.
Nike Ja 1 “Seasonal” (Coconut Milk) 🥥
MORE INFO: https://t.co/1XZsZc04cc pic.twitter.com/FyEXTGQKY6
— Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) March 9, 2024
The Nike Ja 1 “Seasonal” will release sometime in April 2024 and will come with the standard retail tag of $120. They should come in full sizing, but make sure to check back on that front once a release date has been set. Expect these to drop on Nike SNKRS and Nike retailers. If they're sold-out everywhere you look, try your luck on sneaker marketplaces like KICKSCREW for exclusives on the resale market.
All in all, these are yet another clean installment in the Nike Ja line and we're excited to see what they have in-store for Morant as he gears up for his comeback. Will you be supporting No. 12 with these kicks? Let us know!