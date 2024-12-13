After a rocky start to the new NBA season, the Memphis Grizzlies have gone 9-1 over their last 10 games and are once again firmly in control of the Southwest Division alongside the Houston Rockets. Star Ja Morant has been electric this season and he's been promoting his Nike brand off the court with his newest signature Nike Ja 2 sneakers. In accordance with the previous season, Morant and Nike will join forces with Swarovski to create a one-of-a-kind sneaker for the young All-Star.

Ja Morant partnered with Austrian-based glass producer Swarovski in February 2023 to create an exclusive and dazzling edition of his Nike Ja 1. Retailing for over $400, the exclusive sneaker was produced in extremely limited quantities and became almost impossible to acquire at a reasonable price point.

Following suit with their first partnership, Nike and Swarovski teamed up to create an all-new look for the latest Nike Ja 2. Embossed with their signature crystals, this upcoming release may be even more exclusive than the original.

Nike Ja 2 “Swarovski”

The newest offering from Nike and Swarovski will be based in an all-black silhouette of the Nike Ja 2. Complete with an updated outsole and comfort cushioning throughout the uppers, the Nike Ja 2 is made to withstand all the explosive movements of Ja Morant's generational talent on the court. The hallmark feature are the tears along the upper, which have been embossed with hundreds of iconic Swarovski crystals to achieve a luxury look. We're not sure whether Ja Morant will be rocking these in an NBA game, but we wouldn't put the idea past him as he's been known to have some of the flashier footwear in the NBA.

The Swarovski x Nike Ja 2 is expected to release on February 14, 2025 and will come with a retail tag of $550. While the shoes may serve more as a collector's piece, they're certainly a one-of-a-kind sneaker that any Ja Morant fan would be lucky to get their hands on.

