Jack Black confirmed his Minecraft casting with a hilarious Instagram post.

Jack Black joined Jason Momoa's Minecraft film. The actor recently confirmed it via his Instagram.

“An actor prepares”

On January 3, Black confirmed his Minecraft casting with a photo. It shows him reading a Minecraft Basics book from the For Dummies series.

“An actor prepares,” the caption reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack)

The Minecraft film already has a stacked cast. Momoa leads the film along with Wednesday breakout Emma Myers. It is based on the extremely popular sandbox video game series of the same name.

Jack Black is an award-winning actor. He got his start with comedy films including High Fidelity, Shallow Hal, School of Rock, Nacho Libre, and Tropic Thunder. Black also starred in the 2005 King Kong film.

In recent years, Black has starred in several franchises. This includes the recent Goosebumps series and the Jumanji revival with Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Nick Jonas.

He is also known for his voiceover work. Black has starred in films like Ice Age and Shark Tale. Earlier this year, he voiced Bowser in Universal and Illumination's Super Mario Bros. Movie.

His biggest role, however, is in the Kung Fu Panda franchise. For three films, Black has voiced Po, the series' leading character. Across the three released films, the Kung Fu Panda franchise has grossed over $1.8 billion worldwide at the box office.

A fourth film is coming in 2024. Kung Fu Panda 4 brings Black back as Po alongside franchise stalwarts like Dustin Hoffman, James Hong, Bryan Cranston, and Ian McShane. Ke Huy Quan, Viola Davis, and Awkwafina all join the cast.