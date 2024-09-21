Jack Black's net worth in 2024 is $50 million. Black is a popular actor who has starred in four Kung Fu Panda movies, two Jumanji movies and many other movies. He is a Critics Choice Award nominee, a Kids' Choice Award winner, and a three-time Golden Globes Award nominee. Here's a closer look at Jack Black's net worth in 2024.

What is Jack Black's net worth in 2024?: $50 million (estimate)

Jack Black was born on August 28, 1969, in Santa Monica, California. He attended Poseidon School. After graduating from high school, Black attended UCLA. However, he decided to stop his college education after his sophomore year to give way to his acting career.

In 1982, Black made his acting debut in a Pitfall 1982 Atari 2600 Commercial as a teenager. Two years later, Black appeared in the TV series The Fall Guy for a single episode.

He also appeared in other television programs such as The New Leave it to Beaver, The Golden Palace, Great Scott!, Marked for Murder, Life Goes On, The Single Guy, The X-Files, Picket Fences, Mr. Show with Bob and David, Heat Vision and Jack, and Tenacious D.

In 1992, Black made his big-screen debut in the film Bob Roberts. Bob Roberts grossed $4.5 million worldwide.

Two years later, Black created the musical group Tenacious D along with Kyle Gass. The comedic rock band performed consistently over the years, but Tenacious D recently went on hiatus following controversial on-stage comments by Gass about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

Jack Black's breakout role in High Fidelity

Black's breakout role came in 2000 when he appeared as Barry Judd in High Fidelity. High Fidelity grossed $47 million worldwide. According to IMDB, he also enjoyed a $250,000 paycheck.

For his efforts, Black earned an American Comedy Award win for Funniest Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture. In addition to this, Black also earned a Blockbuster Entertainment Award nomination, a BSFC Award nomination, and a CFCA Award nomination.

Since his breakout performance in High Fidelity, Black would go on to star in several notable movies. He starred in Saving Silverman, which allowed him to enjoy a $1 million paycheck. During the same year, Black had a starring role in Shallow Hal before making waves in the film Orange County. For these two films, Black raked in $2 million apiece.

Some of his other notable starring roles were in the hit animated film Shark Tale, School of Rock, Nacho Libre, Tropic Thunder, King Kong, Year One, Sex Tape, and the Goosebumps installments. In terms of television, Black also made his mark with brief appearances in programs such as The Office, Community, iCarly, and Drunk History.

Jack Black stars in Jumanji

Aside from starring in a string of films, Black also made his presence felt by starring in the hit movie franchise Jumanji. In 2017, Black starred in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which grossed $995 million across the globe.

Along with Black, the movie also featured A-listers such as Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Nick Jonas, and Karen Gillan. For taking up the role of Bethany/Professor Shelly Oberon, Black was paid $5 million.

In the second installment, Jumanji: The Next Level, Black reprised his role as Professor Shelly Oberon. Based on a report by The Things, he earned $3 million.

Jumanji: The Next Level was also a huge hit in the box office. It grossed around $802 million worldwide. Aside from the star-studded cast that already featured Johnson, Hart, Gillan, Jonas, and Black, the movie also added more star power with the likes of Danny Glover, Awkwafina, and Danny DeVito.

Jack Black voices Po in Kung Fu Panda

While Black had been successful as a comedy actor, his career also reached new heights when he voiced for the hit animated film series Kung Fu Panda. He first starred in Kung Fu Panda in 2008. He would reprise the role in three more installments. As of this writing, all four films have a combined gross of nearly $700 million worldwide.

It's unknown how much Black was paid for the first three installments. However, Black received $10 million in salary for starring in Kung Fu Panda 4, as per sources.

In addition to the movies, Black also took up the voice of Po in the TV series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, the shorts Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Scroll and Kung Fu Panda: Po's Winter Wonderland.

Given Black's remarkable acting in the Hollywood scene, it isn't surprising that he is set to appear in future projects. As per IMDB, Black is set to star in a string of movies including Minecraft, Borderlands, Dear Santa, and Stepdude.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Jack Black's net worth in 2024?