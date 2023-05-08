Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey is continuing his criticism of Elon Musk, even encouraging a college student to keep posting updates on Musk’s private jet on rival social media apps Bluesky and Nostr. Dorsey, who is on Bluesky’s board and has financially supported both platforms, got into a brief exchange with college student Jack Sweeney about the @ElonJet account, Insider reports. Originally created on Twitter, the account was banned in December after Musk took over the site.

When asked by Sweeney on Bluesky about his take on ElonJet, Jack Dorsey encouraged the college student to keep posting updates and to post them on Nostr as well. Nostr is another social media platform that Dorsey has funded. Sweeney created another account on Nostr, while other sister accounts exist on Donald Trump’s Truth Social and Mastodon.

Previously, Elon Musk had threatened legal action against Sweeney and even offered him $5,000 to delete the account, which Sweeney declined. He later said he would consider the offer if Musk provided $50,000 and a Tesla Model 3.

Bluesky is an invite-only Twitter-like app that has gained more than 60,000 users, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Twitter comedy account Dril. The project originally started at Twitter while Dorsey was CEO, but was spun out and is now run by Jay Graber. Bluesky’s beta version is currently only available via invite.

Sweeney created the original @ElonJet account in 2020 and used public flight data to track Musk’s private jet. He later created new accounts on different social media platforms, including Bluesky and Nostr.

Bluesky currently has around 40,000 users, while Nostr has over two million users, but less than 5,000 are active daily users, according to its website. Although the @ElonJet account was banned from Twitter, Dorsey’s encouragement shows that he still wants the billionaire to be tracked.