Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio are reuniting in new Karate Kid movie and are on the lookout for lead role for title character.

This film is kicking off! Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio will star in the new Karate Kid movie.

The new flick will be about a tough and wise mentor who mentors a teen from China on the East Coast. Beyond that, not much is known about the upcoming film, with no name yet given, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio discuss the new Karate Kid movie and the lead role

As for Chan and Macchio, they both had roles in previous Karate Kid movies. They will reprise the characters from earlier movies.

Jonathan Entwistle will direct and Karen Rosenfelt will produce the movie.

And if you want to star in the film, there's now a search to find the title character. Macchio and Chan released a video about global casting for the part. Chan says they're looking for “the next Karate Kid.”

The video begins with Chan saying, “Hi everyone! We've got big news.”

“We're starring in a new Karate Kid movie together,” Macchio added.

This isn't the first revival of The Karate Kid, which began in 1984. Since then, there have been three sequels, and Macchio has appeared in two of them.

Also, you may be familiar with Cobra Kai, which aired on YouTube and Netflix. The popular series brought back many original characters from the original Karate Kid.

The new Karate Kid movie starring Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio is set to be released in 2024. Again, there's no title for the new movie, but maybe once they find the lead actor, they'll figure that part out. And if you're auditioning for it — good luck!