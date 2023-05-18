Sony Pictures is in discussions with martial arts legend Jackie Chan to reprise his role as Mr. Han in the revival of the Karate Kid franchise, Discussion Film reports. Last year, Sony announced plans for a new film that aimed to revive the original saga and potentially bring back Ralph Macchio, who helped revive the franchise with Cobra Kai. However, the project appears to be more ambitious than anticipated, with Chan being approached to once again portray the beloved teacher.

In the 2010 Karate Kid reboot, Chan starred alongside Jaden Smith, playing Mr. Han, a maintenance man who teaches kung fu to Smith’s character, Dre Parker. While it remains uncertain if the upcoming film will return to China for filming, where the previous movie was shot, fans are left wondering if Jaden Smith will also make a surprise return to the franchise.

Although the plot details have been kept under wraps, Sony has described the upcoming reboot as “the return of the original Karate Kid franchise.” The original 1984 film featured Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, a disciple who learns karate under the guidance of Pat Morita’s Mr. Miyagi.

The extent of Jackie Chan’s role in the new film has not been revealed by the studio. However, fans can mark their calendars as the next Karate Kid installment is set to premiere on June 7, 2024. The title of the film is currently unknown, leaving anticipation to build among enthusiasts of the iconic franchise.

The potential return of Jackie Chan to the Karate Kid series adds an exciting dimension to the revival project. With his martial arts expertise and charismatic presence, Chan’s involvement could bring a fresh energy to the beloved franchise. As fans eagerly await further updates, they can look forward to witnessing the next chapter of the Karate Kid unfold on the big screen in the coming years.