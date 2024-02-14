This game may have gone a totally different direction if the Golden Lions had their leading scorer Zaay Green. Green, who missed the game, averages 16.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 5.6 assists

The Jackson State Lady Tigers secure their 11th win in a row after defeating the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions 72-56. This matchup had long been hyped up as the game of the year, and rightfully so. Both Jackson State and Arkansas Pine Bluff sit at the top of the SWAC standings with impressive conference records. The Lady Tigers are currently undefeated in the SWAC with a perfect 11-0 record as they zero in on a conference championship. The Golden Lions, even with the loss, are second in the conference with an 8-3 record, though Grambling State looms large with an identical record as well.

Arkansas Pine Bluff came into this game on their own five-game winning streak, and they got off to a hot start against Jackson State. The Golden Lions jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead to begin the first quarter. They would struggle, however, to keep up with the Lady Tigers. After falling into the early deficit, Jackson State went on a 19-5 run. Ti'lan Boler nearly outscored Arkansas Pine Bluff herself as she put up seven first quarter points.

Jackson State opened up a double-digit lead in the second quarter that they maintained basically for the rest of the game. Miya Crump hit a three-pointer at the start the gave them a 22-12 lead. The Golden Lions fought back valiantly and eventually cut the lead down to just two points, but the Lady Tigers opened the gap back up. Azaria Robinson was key for Arkansas Pine Bluff, scoring eight points in the second quarter as they cut the score to 25-23. After her last basket, however, Jackson State went on another major run towards the end of the period. They closed the quarter with a 12-3 run that gave them a 37-26 lead at halftime.

The Golden Lions continued to struggle against Jackson State's stifling defense in the third quarter. They scored just nine points as a team while the Lady Tigers built on their double-digit lead. Arkansas Pine Bluff's inability to hit from deep kept them from coming back into the game. They made just three three-point attempts as opposed to Jackson State's nine – representing an 18-point difference. The Golden Lions also turned the ball over five more times than their opponent, which contributed to the 53-37 score at the end of the third quarter.

In the fourth and final quarter, Jackson State focused primarily on game management. They tried their best to just maintain the lead an avoid giving Arkansas Pine Bluff the chance to make a big comeback. The Golden Lions did eventually cut the lead to just 10 points after a 10-4 run, but Jackson State broke the game open again, leading by as much as 18 points. The Lady Tigers left the deflated Arkansas Pine Bluff arena with the 72-56 victory.

Despite the inability to make a comeback, the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions boasted four players with 10 or more points. Coriah Beck led the team with 14 points and three rebounds. Maya Peat almost had a double-double of 11 points and nine rebounds. Azaria Robinson, however, did reach that achievement with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Jelissa Reese also had 10 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Andriana Avent of the Jackson State Lady Tigers led all players in scoring with 20 points, six rebounds, and three steals. Ti'lan Boler finished right behind her with 18 points and four rebounds. Both Boler and Avent shot a combined 7-17 from three-point range. No other Lady Tiger finished with 10 or more points, but Laila Walker nearly had a double-double with eight points and eight rebounds. Miya Crump also had eight points, but finished with one less rebound.

After their first loss three weeks, the Golden Lions will seek to get back in the winning column as they play the 3-19 Alabama State Hornets next on Feb. 17. Meanwhile, the Lady Tigers hope to extend their winning streak to 12 by defeating their next opponent, the Florida A&M Rattlers.