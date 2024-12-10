Jackson State clinched the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC)Championship with a commanding 41-13 victory over Southern University on Saturday.

The win marks Jackson State's third SWAC title in the past four years and the first for head coach T.C. Taylor, who took over the program after Deion Sanders' departure. The Tigers (11-2) have now won nine consecutive games.

Quarterback Zy McDonald, who came off the bench late in the first half, was named Offensive MVP. McDonald led a second-quarter touchdown drive to tie the game, then sparked the Tigers' offense in the second half, connecting on five scoring drives. He finished with 95 rushing yards on eight carries, including a touchdown, and threw for 75 yards on 6-of-11 passing with a touchdown.

Wide receiver Jameel Gardner Jr. caught four passes for 71 yards, while running back Irv Mulligan added 116 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. Freshman Travis Terrell Jr. contributed 47 rushing yards and another touchdown.

Jackson State's defense was equally dominant, holding Southern (6-6) to just 13 points the Tigers' ninth game of the season limiting an opponent to under 20 points. The defense intercepted Southern quarterback Robert McDaniel twice, including a key pick late in the game that sealed the win. Defensive MVP honors went to Jackson State's linebacker, Shamar Hawkins, who recorded eight tackles, a sack, and a tackle for loss. Ashton Taylor had seven tackles and a sack, while Joshua Nobles added five tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble.

Following the win, an emotional Taylor reflected on the accomplishment.

“It’s just crazy,” Taylor said. “Right now, I’m still taking it all in. When I took this job, the cupboard was bare, and this is something we built from the ground up. I’ve had some great people around me Coach O, I can’t say enough about that guy. It’s been a process.”

Taylor became Jackson State's head coach after Sanders left for Colorado, taking several key players with him. Despite the challenges, Taylor rebuilt the program from scratch, leading the Tigers back to championship glory.

The victory sends Jackson State to the 2024 Cricket Celebration Bowl, where they will face South Carolina State (9-2) next Saturday. The Bulldogs, who finished 5-0 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), are making their second appearance in the Celebration Bowl in the past four years. South Carolina State is led by first-year head coach Chennis Berry, who took over after leading Division II Benedict College to success.

The 2024 Celebration Bowl will kick off at noon ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and will be televised on ABC.