Jackson State football surged to a 12-1 season in 2022 under Head Coach Deion Sanders. The Tigers gave up 13.5 points per game and were led by a secondary including cornerback De'Jahn Warren.

On Tuesday, Warren announced he will continue his football career with the USFL's New Jersey Generals. Warren is a 6-foot-1, 185 pound cornerback from Landover, Maryland. He signed as a free agent.

Warren initially committed to the Georgia Bulldogs before flipping to staunch HBCU advocate Deion Sanders and the Tigers. Sanders has spoken out in favor of pro football opportunities for HBCU student athletes.

Warren, nicknamed ‘Nugget,' said that the experience at JSU taught him a lot. He recorded 51 tackles, two tackles for loss and an interceptions in two seasons with Jackson State football.

“It humbled me a lot because it taught me that in order to be an athlete, you have to be a student first,” Warren said. “You can't do nothing without the grades.

“And I had a lot of good people in my corner as well because there was times I wanted to give up and times I almost gave up. But I just had good people around me.”

Warren helped lead the Tigers to a near-undefeated season in 2022. The Tigers fell 41-34 to North Carolina Central in the Celebration Bowl.

“Nugget is the kind of kid that when he learns the intricate details of this game, the do's and don'ts and situation, hand placement and all that; Nugget is going to be a problem,” Sanders said.

Jackson State football opens its 2023 season under new Head Coach T.C. Taylor against South Carolina State on August 26. The Tigers are expected to contend for the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) title, led by a solid recruiting class.