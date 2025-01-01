Jackson State won the Celebration Bowl and SWAC Championship a few weeks ago but they're already putting themselves in a position to repeat their success from the 2024 season. The Tigers have signed Mississippi Valley State wide-receiver Nate Rembert, an explosive offensive star who is sure to bolster Jackson State's balanced offensive attack.

Rembert, an All-SWAC First Team selection, announced his commitment to T.C. Taylor and the Tigers on New Year’s Day, following his decision to enter the transfer portal on December 4th. The sophomore wide receiver delivered an impressive season with the Delta Devils, recording 70 catches for 1,038 yards and four touchdowns.

The 2023 season showcased Rembert’s ability to deliver in high-pressure moments, notably during Mississippi Valley State’s upset victory over Florida A&M University. Rembert contributed seven receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown.

Before his tenure at Mississippi Valley State, Rembert played for Edward Waters University in the SIAC, where he tallied 85 receptions for 730 yards and eight touchdowns in a standout season.

Rembert’s addition bolsters a Jackson State offense that excelled both on the ground and through the air during its recent campaign. The Tigers averaged 189.3 passing yards per game while notching 27 passing touchdowns, thanks to the performances of standout talents such as wide receiver Isaiah Spencer and running backs Joanes Fortilien and Ja’Naylon Dupree.

Jackson State ran the gambit in the SWAC in 2024. The Tigers finished the season 12-2 and 8-0 in conference. The only FCS loss Jackson State suffered was to Grambling State University on September 21st but the game was considered a non-conference contest.

Jackson State won the SWAC Championship in dominant fashion over Southern University and then secured a wire-to-wire victory over South Carolina State University in the Cricket Celebration Bowl. The addition of Rembert demonstrates that the Tigers are not content to rest on their laurels. Instead, they are determined to assemble another formidable team poised to contend for both conference and national championships.