Backed up on their own 42-yard line, Cardinals quarterback Jack Plummer fired a pass to Kevin Coleman. Coleman dashed 58 yards to the endzone, even out-maneuvering a defender in the process. The score put Louisville up 38-31. The Hurricanes weren't able to recover. Coleman's score along with a high level of play by Louisville clinched a birth in the ACC Championship on December 2nd.

Coleman isn't a stranger to high levels of play on a big stage. Coleman committed to Jackson State in the 2022 season under then-head coach Deion Sanders. Coming into JSU, Kevin Coleman was a four-star recruit and was ranked as the fourth-best wide receiver in the nation. Coleman committed to the Tigers without even visiting the campus. He even chose Jackson State over the University of Miami, who were believed to be the favorites to land the talented wideout.

Kevin Coleman, the number 4 WR in the nation, is going to Jackson State to play for @DeionSanders! #BleedTheeBlue | @AABonNBC pic.twitter.com/hgPGRNJrHE — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) January 8, 2022

Coleman finished the 2022 season for Jackson State totaling 475 yards on 32 receptions and racked up 3 touchdowns. His best game was on the biggest stage in HBCU football: the Celebration Bowl. He finished the game 137 yards on 7 receptions at 1 touchdown. The Tigers, however, lost in overtime to North Carolina Central 41-34. Coleman entered the transfer portal in January following Deion Sanders's departure to coach the Colorado Buffaloes and quickly committed to Louisville.

Coleman has also had a great year for Louisville. Thus far, he's totaled 292 yards on 21 carches and two touchdowns including the game-winning touchdown from this Saturday. Coleman is sure to get more opportunities to show his talent as the Cardinals head for the ACC Championship and bowl season.