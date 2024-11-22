ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Jackson State looks for their first win at the BBN Invitational as they face Kentucky. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Jackson State-Kentucky prediction and pick.

Jackson State comes into the game at 0-5 on the year. They have played some solid opponents though, losing the Houston, Xavier, and Vanderbilt in those five games. Further, they have yet to play a game at home this year. Meanwhile, Kentucky is 4-0 on the year. They opened up with wins over Wright State and Bucknell. They would then face Duke, and make a large comeback to win the game 77-72. In their last game, they faced Lipscomb, winning the game 97-68.

College Basketball Odds: Jackson State-Kentucky Odds

Jackson State: +33.5 (-110)

Kentucky: -33.5 (-110)

Over: 157.5 (-110)

Under: 157.5 (-110)

Why Jackson State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jackson State is 320th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 320th on the offensive end, and 296th on the defensive end. The Jackson State team has struggled as a whole, but they have had some bright spots. First, they do not send other teams to the line, sitting 53rd in the nation in opponent field goals per game. They are also 160th in the nation in free throws made per game.

Jayme Mitchell Jr. has led the team this year. The guard is scoring 13.8 points per game this year, with 4.4 rebounds and a steal per game this year. Further, Dorian McMillan has been solid. He is scoring 9.6 points per game this year while adding 3.8 rebounds per game. He also has an assist and a steal per game this year. Rounding out the backcourt is Marcus Watson Jr. He is scoring 7.2 points per game this year while adding 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He also has 1.4 steals per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Romelle Mansel leads the way. He is scoring nine points per game while leading the team with 6.4 rebounds per game this year. He also has two assists per game this year. He is joined by Shannon Grant. Grant is scoring 6.8 points per game while adding 3.8 rebounds per game this year. Finally, Dylan Canoville is scoring 4.4 points per game this year while adding 2.6 rebounds per game and a steal per game.

Why Kentucky Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kentucky is 19th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 13th on the offensive end, and 33rd on the defensive end. Kentucky has been great on offense this year. They are seventh in the nation in points per game, while sitting 20th in effective field goal percentage. Further, they are 11th in the nation in field goal attempts per game this year.

Otega Oweh leads the way for Kentucky this year. He is scoring 15 points per game this year while adding 4.5 rebounds per game. He also has 1.5 assists per game while adding 1.8 steals, and a block per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Koby Brea. Brea is scoring 14.5 points per game this year while adding five rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Lamont Butler has also been solid. He is scoring 11.3 points per game, with 2.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and a steal per game. Finally, Jaxson Robinson is scoring 10.8 rebounds per game this year while also having 4.3 assists per game this season.

In the frontcourt, Amari Williams leads the way. He has 11 points per game and dominated the glass. He leads the team with 11.5 rebounds per game this year. He also has 1.5 blocks per game and 2.3 assists per game. He is joined by Andrew Carr. Carr is scoring 10.3 points per game this year, with four rebounds and 1.8 assists. Finally, Brandon Garrison has seven points and 4.5 rebounds per game this year.

Final Jackson State-Kentucky Prediction & Pick

Kentucky can score at will. They have six different players with over ten points per game this year. Jackson State has just one player scoring over ten points per game. Further, Kentucky is top 20 in the nation in effective field goal percentage, Field goals made and attempted per game, and three-pointers made per game. Adding to it, Kentucky is fourth in the nation in rebounds per game. Jackson State is 350th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 256th in opponent rebounds per game. Kentucky will dominate in this one. The only worry for the cover is sitting players late in the game, but Kentucky has depth and will cover.

Final Jackson State-Kentucky Prediction & Pick: Kentucky -33.5 (-110)