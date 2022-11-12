Published November 12, 2022

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off a big win in Week 9 and hope to build on that this weekend. The Jaguars are hoping to nail back-to-back wins for only the second time this season as they face the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here can lift the Jaguars to second place in the AFC South. Here are our Jaguars Week 10 predictions as they take on the Chiefs.

After a dismal October, the Jaguars need to string consecutive victories to get out of their rut. They started with a come-from-behind victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9, but making it back-to-back wins will be a very strong statement. Jacksonville enters this game as the underdog, but that would make winning all the sweeter.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs required a second-half surge to escape the Tennessee Titans in overtime, 20-17. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the offense with 446 yards passing on a career-high 68 pass attempts, 63 yards running, and two touchdowns. If they’re not careful, the Jags might just give them all they can handle in this encounter.

With all these in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Jaguars in their Week 10 game against the Chiefs.

4. Travis Etienne totals 95+ yards

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne maintained his strong play against the Raiders in Week 9. He had a career-high 28 rushing attempts, gaining 109 yards and scoring twice. Take note that Etienne has run for 100 yards or more in three consecutive games, totaling four touchdowns. Last week, he also caught both of his targets for 17 yards.

There is no reason to believe Etienne’s productive run will stop in Week 10. This season, the Chiefs have struggled to stop running backs so Etienne should have another strong showing. We have him going over 95 total yards here.

3. Dawuane Smoot sacks Patrick Mahomes

Over the course of his Jaguars career, DE Dawuane Smoot has really been Mr. Reliable. He has answered the bell again and again over the previous four seasons, regardless of the defensive system or how the season has gone. So far in 2022, Smoot has led the Jaguars in sacks (5.0) after nine games while playing 200-plus snaps fewer than starting linebackers Josh Allen and Travon Walker.

Keep in mind that Smoot came into this season with a specialized role as a situational pass-rusher. He and Arden Key aren’t starters, but they’re usually on the field in passing situations. This setup gives them enough reps to have an impact but nothing near the 80 percent plus snaps that Allen and Walker get.

In fact, Smoot has played just 37 percent of the Jaguars’ defensive snaps this season. And yet, he has generated the third-most pressures and the Jaguars’ second-best pass-rush win rate. Looking ahead to Week 10, with the Chiefs’ pass-happy offense and weak offensive line, it’s reasonable to hope that Smoot should be on the field even more. This is especially after 3.5 sacks and five quarterback hits in the previous two weeks.

We expect Smoot to have another sack here. Mahomes might be shaking in his boots already.

2. Trevor Lawrence gets two touchdowns

Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence had a good showing in Week 9. He completed 80 percent of his passes for 235 yards and a score. Lawrence also carried the ball six times for 53 yards. As positive as these figures are, however, they aren’t exactly eye-popping.

Remember that Lawrence hasn’t thrown more than one touchdown since Week 4, and he’s been stopped under 250 yards passing in four of his previous six games. Clearly, he’s still looking for a good rhythm this season.

Lawrence may actually put up bigger numbers in Week 10 since we expect this to be a pretty high-scoring game against the Chiefs. This season, the Chiefs rank pretty low in limiting QB production. They have also allowed a league-high 17 passing touchdowns while intercepting only three passes. In Week 10, we expect Lawrence to have a strong showing, at least in terms of his stats. He should total over 260 yards with two TDs.

1. Jaguars get pummelled by Mahomes & Co.

This is a squad Mahomes has pretty much dominated throughout his career. In fact, he is 2-0 versus the Jaguars. He has also garnered a total of 691 yards passing and four total touchdowns with only two interceptions. Overall, Kansas City has won five consecutive games versus Jacksonville, with four of those wins coming by double-digits.

Having said that, after narrowly escaping with a win last weekend, the Chiefs are in desperate need of a convincing win.

That desperation could work in Jacksonville’s favor. The Jaguars, however, have to fix their own defensive unit. Remember that they allow 24.4 points per road game. That’s No. 23 in the NFL so far and won’t be good enough to get back-to-back wins.

All things considered, though, this will be a high-scoring affair, and try as they might, the Jags just won’t be able to keep up with the Chiefs offense. Mahomes & Co. should eventually beat Jacksonville by two scores or more.