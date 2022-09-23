In Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars will play the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Both clubs are 1-1 thus far, but they had very different Week 2 performances. Here are our Jaguars Week 3 predictions for their game against the Chargers.

A showdown between quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Justin Herbert has a lot of potential. However, it is not 100% certain Herbert will play at all in this game, though it does seem as if he will. He has been restricted in practice this week due to rib cartilage fractures, and if he is somehow unable to play, veteran Chase Daniel will take his place.

Meanwhile, Lawrence and the Jaguars are riding high following a 24-0 victory against the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday. They have, however, lost 18 consecutive away games, which is tied for the eighth-longest streak in league history.

With these in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Jaguars’ Week 3 matchup against the Chargers.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

4. Christian Kirk goes over 100+ yards and a 1 TD

Wideout Christian Kirk is expected to do well heading into the team’s Week 3 clash with the Chargers. In his first two games with the Jaguars, the new deep threat has totaled 12 receptions, 195 yards, and two touchdowns on a team-high 18 targets.

The 25-year-old wide receiver has rapidly become Trevor Lawrence’s go-to target in the passing game. That should not change this week. In this matchup against the Chargers, Kirk will likely face J.C. Jackson (if he plays) or Asante Samuel Jr. Kirk should have a bit of an edge against either and finish with upwards of 100 total yards and one touchdown.

3. Josh Allen gets 2 sacks

Josh Allen has been a persistent defensive force for the Jaguars in 2022. He is the only player in the NFL with two forced fumbles and two sacks so far this season. He was okay in Week 1, but he improved to terrific in Week 2 by regularly providing pressure off the edge and on stunts. Allen has also been quite effective in defending against the run. It is becoming increasingly evident that he is the Jaguars’ most naturally explosive defender.

Whether it’s Herbert or Daniel under center for the Chargers, Allen will do his thing. Expect him to constantly rush at the QB and eventually add two more sacks to his season total.

2. Trevor Lawrence puts up 250+ yards and 2 TDs

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence needed a big performance in Week 2, and he delivered. Of course, he received a lot of support from the coaching staff, offensive line, and skill players against the Colts. Still, Lawrence’s performance with only five incompletions is mighty impressive given his accuracy struggles in the past. He topped all quarterbacks in adjusted EPA/Play and CPOE in Week 2. Simply put, it was the best game of his career, and it came at a crucial moment for the Jaguars.

He should build on that in Week 3. Yes, he will have Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa breathing down his neck, but Lawrence has shown that he thrives under pressure. Take note that his offensive line also allowed ZERO sacks in Week 2. If Lawrence plays true to form, he should go over 250+ total yards (passing and rushing) on top of two touchdowns at SoFi.

1. Jaguars roar to win No. 2

Even if Justin Herbert plays in Week 3, he will most likely be underperforming. He’ll play hurt, and it’ll show. That’s bad news for the Chargers, and it makes the Jaguars’ defense salivate even more.

Jacksonville is also coming off a shutout victory over the Colts. They’re red-hot and brimming with confidence. Furthermore, with the Trevor Lawrence-Christian Kirk connection and Josh Allen lurking on defense, an upset road win shouldn’t be shocking.

This will be a close game in SoFi. Having said that, a determined and hungry Jaguars team should be able to outlast a hobbling Chargers outfit. Look for Jacksonville to get its second victory.