All signs point to Justin Herbert being good to go for Chargers’ Week 3 game vs. Jaguars

Justin Herbert’s toughness has been on full display over the last two weeks. The Los Angeles Chargers’ superstar suffered a ribs injury last Thursday against the Kansas City Chiefs but remained in the game. With a Week 3 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars coming up, the Chargers are surely hoping that Herbert will be healthy enough to play.

Following some optimistic updates on the star quarterback, the Chargers can prepare for him to be ready to go. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Justin Herbert has been practicing all week and has made steady progress.

From @GMFB: Thursday provided some good news for #Chargers QB Justin Herbert (ribs) and #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (elbow). pic.twitter.com/cHug3bRbW5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 23, 2022

“We saw Justin Herbert yesterday in practice and it was all good news,” Rapoport said. “He was in pads. He was throwing…He was officially described as limited on the injury report and he is officially day-to-day, but it has been all positive…If he continues to progress, I would expect him to see him in the field on Sunday.”

Justin Herbert’s injury was pretty severe. He was noticeably hurt after suffering the hit that injured him. Even with fractured ribs, he balled out against the Cheifs. After working to get back to full health, the Chargers superstar may not miss any games.

The Jaguars are riding high after a beatdown against the Indianapolis Colts. Still, the Chargers have plenty of talent to beat them even if they choose to play it cautiously with Justin Herbert and rest him. Playing it safe is perhaps the best move for a team with Super Bowl ambitions, but the superstar certainly wants to remain on the field.