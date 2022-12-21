By Reese Nasser · 4 min read

Heading into Week 16, Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will be taking on Zach Wilson and the New York Jets. This game will feature the first two picks in the 2021 NFL draft. Ahead of this Jaguars-Jets Thursday night matchup, we will be giving our Jaguars Week 16 predictions.

The Trevor Lawrence-led Jaguars team currently finds themselves at 6-8 on the season. With this record, they are second in the AFC South, and just one game behind the Tennessee Titans.

Across from the Jaguars, they will be taking on a Jets team that has a similar season. With a revolving door at quarterback, they are 7-7 on the season and third in the AFC East.

With both the Jaguars and Jets attempting to make a playoff push, this is a must-win game for both sides. If all goes to plan for the Jaguars, this unit could find themselves tied for first place by the end of the weekend. If the Jaguars can continue to play how they have in recent weeks, this could prove to be a one-sided contest. Here are three bold predictions for the Jaguars in Week 16

The Jaguars defense slows down the Jets

In recent weeks, the Jets offense has struggled to find success. Over their last eight games, they have surpassed 30 points just once, while scoring 20 or less in six.

The Jaguars defense, while not perfect, has performed well at times this season. In recent weeks, they have made big plays when it mattered, leading to them taking down the Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, and Tennessee Titans.

With this defense taking on a Zach Wilson-led Jets offense, they could be in line for a strong showing.

The Jets have had several quarterbacks take the field this season, with Zach Wilson, Mike White, and Joe Flacco all taking the field.

Following a slow start to the season, Wilson was sidelined. In his place, White took over as the starter. With White currently dealing with a rib injury, Wilson is in line to start once again.

So far this season. Wilson has taken the field in eight games. He has thrown for 1,596 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions. With his struggles, the Jaguars defense could look to apply pressure and get after him often. This could lead to the Jets offense struggling in a big way.

Zay Jones scores once again

After a slow start to the season, Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones has erupted over the last month. Over his past four games, he has recorded 347 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 27 total receptions. Excluding a poor showing against the Detroit Lions in Week 13, Jones has looked like an elite receiving option.

This past week, as the Jaguars took down the Cowboys in overtime, Jones had his best game of the season. He finished the day being targeted eight times, leading to six receptions for 109 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 18.2 yards per reception.

The Jets secondary, led by Sauce Gardner, have looked elite at times this season. But this defense will still have to deal with Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk, who has also played well this season. In turn, Jones could once again be looked too early and often.

Trevor Lawrence records 3+ touchdowns

Trevor Lawrence, now in his second NFL season, has quickly become the superstar-caliber quarterback that many thought he would be when taken first overall.

While leading the Jaguars offense, Lawrence has put up big numbers. Through 14 games, he has thrown for 3,520 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions. He is currently ninth in the NFL in passing yards and tied for fifth in passing touchdowns.

On the ground, Lawrence has continued to be effective. He has rushed for 239 yards and four touchdowns on 49 total carries.

Over the past two weeks, Lawrence has played arguably the best football of his NFL career. On the way to taking down both the Cowboys and the Titans, the Jaguars QB1 has thrown for 686 yards and seven touchdowns.

In Week 12, when the Jaguars took down the Ravens, Lawrence delivered once again. In that contest, he threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns.

Lawrence has found the endzone with ease this season. He has reached the end zone at least three times in five games this season. Over the past weeks, he has done this eight times.

Now heading into a matchup against a strong Jets defense, Lawrence will be met with a challenge. But if he can continue to play how he has in recent weeks, he could once again reach the end zone often. A three-touchdown day could be in line for Lawrence as he leads the Jaguars.