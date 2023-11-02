The Jacksonville Jaguars recently had the privilege of hosting the Second Annual HBCU Careers in Sports event.

The NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars recently had the privilege of hosting the Second Annual HBCU Careers in Sports event, per a statement by the team obtained by HBCU Pulse. This event was designed for current and alumni HBCU students who are interested in pursuing careers in the sports industry.

It took place on October 20th, the Friday before the Southern University Jaguars faced off against the Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats at EverBank Stadium.

Attendees of the event had the opportunity to gain valuable insights and advice from executives and representatives of notable organizations such as the Jaguars, PGA TOUR, LPGA, NASCAR, and Fanatics. Panel discussions provided a platform for engaging discussions, while interviews for real job opportunities, professional headshots, and networking opportunities with established executives were also available. The morning session kicked off with the Executive Track Program, which consisted of 10 HBCU students or recent graduates selected by the Black Sports Business Academy.

The Black Sport Business Academy aims to create opportunities for HBCU students in the entertainment industry. What makes this event even more special is that it is sponsored by the National Football League, providing a valuable pathway for HBCU graduates to enter the highly lucrative professional sports industry.

The event took place on Friday, October 20th, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. for the morning session, and from 12:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. for the afternoon session. The event was hosted in the club lounges and suites of EverBank Stadium, creating an atmosphere of elegance and excitement. It is hoped that this event will continue in the future, providing ongoing opportunities for HBCU students and graduates.