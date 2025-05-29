The Chicago White Sox just cannot catch a break. Over the last few seasons, they have underperformed with a roster not worth showing up to the ball park to watch.

Matters get worse on Thursday. After recently acquiring reliever Miguel Castro from the Houston Astros, the team has announced that the right-hander will miss the rest of the season with a serious right knee injury. Castro attempted to cover first base and injured his knee in the process.

Castro is certainly a proven reliever. He is a veteran who has experience with a handful of different ball clubs. Castro has played for the Toronto Blue Jays, Colorado Rockies, Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, New York Yankees, and Arizona Diamondbacks.

The right-hander did not pitch for the Astros in the big leagues. He had been playing for the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys. Castro posted a 2.29 ERA with 20 strikeouts across 17 games for the Space Cowboys. Castro's best season in the big leagues came in 2021 when he was a part of the Mets. He finished the campaign with a 3.45 ERA in over 70 innings of work.

In six games with the Sox, Castro had a 7.50 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, and four strikeouts in 6.0 innings.

The White Sox also recently added Adrian Houser to the rotation, who pitched well in his very first outing. In fact, Houser has yet to allow a run in his two starts, going a combined 12 innings, allowing just five hits. His next start is slated for Sunday against the Orioles.

The bullpen is going to need more arms. They have utilized many different relievers over the course of the season. So far in 2025, not including shortstop Jacob Amaya having to throw, the Sox have used 14 different relievers. Not one of them has more than one save on the season, as there is no true closer. One bright spot is long reliever Mike Vasil, who has a 2.10 ERA, 24 K's, 1.28 WHIP, and a 1.1 WAR in 34.1 innings pitched.