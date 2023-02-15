After setting the professional wrestling world on fire with her shocking betrayal of Gigi Dolin on a special edition of Ding Dong, Hello!, NXT fans the world over waited with bated breath to see how Jacy Jayne, the former member of Toxic Attraction, would justify her actions moving forward.

Would Jayne apologize? Would she double down on her criticisms? Or would she turn a new leaf and push forward as a babyface?

… yeah, as anyone who listened to her media hits throughout the week could probably assume, Jayne used her promo time to put over one performer and one performer only on the mic: herself.

“Last week was the end of the Toxic Attraction story but the beginning of the Jayce Jayne story, as now, it’s all about me,” Jayne said. “And the proof is in the boot, because for the last seven days, I have been the talk of NXT. Not Roxanne Perez, not Bron Breakker, not Carmelo Hayes, and d*mn sure not Gigi Dolin. The name on the tip of everyone’s tongue is Jacy Jayne. Me! Me, me, me, me, me, me, me! And for those of you who keep asking if I regret stomping Gigi’s skull in, the only thing I regret is that I didn’t pull the trigger sooner.”

“You see, I’ve already watch the footage back 1,000 times, but do you know what’s better than 1,000 times? 1,001, let’s see it again!”

Jacy Jayne has a message for the rest of the NXT Universe.

After watching a supercut video featuring her now-infamous kick about a dozen times, Jayne got back on the mic and explained how everything in her career has been leading her to this moment.

“Oh, boo boo, awe,” Jayne said. “And if I have to hear one more ‘did you really have to kick her that hard?’ Yes, yes, I did! Because all of you people want to sit here and act like Gigi was the victim? But anyone who has two brain cells, which, sadly, eliminates every single person in this building, understands that I am the real victim here! Gigi, your days of doing half of the work and taking all of the credit are over. Sorry Jannetty, ugh, I mean Gigi. Everyone is going to see you for who you truly are. Because your security blanket, aka me, is done protecting you. I’m no longer going to be taking care of all of your mistakes.”

“But Gigi, that’s enough about here; nobody cares about Chucky anyway. I want every single person in this building and everyone watching from home to listen very, very carefully to what I have to say, because this is the most important thing I ever have to say. Screw you! Because for the last two years, ever since Toxic Attraction formed, you saw me as the one who didn’t belong. You called me the third wheel. ‘Which one isn’t like the rest?’ Why is Jacy Jayne even in this supergroup? Well that supergroup, Toxic Attraction, went on to become the most dominant female faction in WWE history and looks who’s the last woman standing. It’s me, it’s me, it’s always been me!”

Will Jayne move forward as an HBK-caliber singles star? Or will Dolin be back before fans know it to wreak havoc on her former tag team partner? Fans will find out soon enough.