Jaden Smith says that his mother Jada Pinkett Smith introduced the family to psychedelics to combat depression.

“I think it was my mom, actually, that was really the first one to make that step for the family,” Jaden said of his initiation of the illigal drugs. “It was just her for a really, really long time and then eventually it just trickled and evolved, and everybody found it in their own ways.”

While Jaden claims that his mother was the one to introduce his family to the plant-based drugs, did she actually? Jada says that the answer to this question will be found in her book releasing on Oct. 17 titled ‘Worthy.'

“It all gets answered in the book,” Jada Pinkett Smith told PEOPLE.

Jada previously addressed her use of the plant-based drug to help her with depression on her show Red Table Talk. She hosted the show alongside her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and daughter Willow Smith.

“I struggled with depression for so long. And the thing about the plant medicine is it helps you feel better but also solves the problems of how you got there in the first place,” Jada said on a November 2021 episode of the show.

Her mother chimed in adding that she contemplated taking the drug to help with “this deep low self-esteem issue that I have.”

She continued, “It doesn't seem to be anything that my parents did or didn't do for me. I just feel like I was born that way. But it keeps me from moving forward in parts of my life and that was the one time I considered doing the Ayahuasca.”

Jada's book ‘Worthy' is out on Oct. 17.