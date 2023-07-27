Jadeveon Clowney is one of the more intriguing free agents left in NFL free agency and should have plenty of suitors remaining. As NFL training camps get underway, there are a slew of teams across the league that could use some help on the defensive line. Clowney could definitely be that guy despite the lack of success he had last year. Clowney struggled mightily in his last year with the Cleveland Browns, which speaks a lot to why he is now on the open market. However, he still has plenty of good football left and could be an asset especially for a team that is trying to compete. That is why there are two teams in particular that are very intriguing free agent destinations for Clowney. While NFL training camps continue, both the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs should inquire about Jadeveon Clowney.

The Bears and the Chiefs are on opposite ends of the spectrum of trying to compete for a Super Bowl. For the Chiefs, they have already proven that they are the team to beat in the NFL. Patrick Mahomes has already brought two Super Bowl victories back to Kansas City at just 27-years-old, and there is no doubt that he plans on bringing more. Meanwhile, the Bears have struggled over the last few seasons, but they are on the precipice of emerging from a rebuild into becoming a true contender. This will truly all depend on the play of Justin Fields, but if he lives up to the expectations he currently has, then the Bears could make some serious noise in the NFC. This is why both of these teams should try and snag Jadeveon Clowney, as Clowney could help them reach their ultimate goal this season. While the Bears and Chiefs continue their training camp journey, their respective front offices should be reaching out to Jadeveon Clowney.

*Stats via ESPN

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are one of the more hyped up-and-coming teams in the current NFL. As stated, a lot of this has to do with the presence of Justin Fields and the expectations he has going into his third year. However, the Bears loaded up on both sides of the ball this offseason and have a lot more talent outside of Fields now. On offense, Fields will be aided by DJ Moore, Chase Claypool, Darnell Mooney, Cole Kmet, Robert Tonyan, Khalil Herbert and D'Onta Foreman. Defensively, Chicago added Tremaine Edmunds, TJ Edwards, DeMarcus Walker, and drafted guys like Tyrique Stevenson and Zacch Pickens. Bringing in someone like Jadeveon Clowney to this group could pay dividends.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Clowney is coming off of a year with two sacks for the Browns and has never had more than 9.5 sacks in his career. Still, the defensive line is the weakest area on arguably the Bears entire roster, and adding a player like Clowney could help in big ways. The Bears are going to try and be contenders for years to come as long as Fields turns into the quarterback they believe he will be, but shoring up the defensive line as soon as possible would give them a chance to compete this year. Alongside Walker, Pickens, Andrew Billings, Trevis Gipson and Justin Jones, Jadeveon Clowney would be a very intriguing add for the Bears.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs will be competing for a Super Bowl whether NFL fans want to admit it or not. Patrick Mahomes is on a trajectory towards becoming the greatest quarterback of all time, and there is no doubt that he wants his third Super Bowl. Landing his third with the Chiefs would cement Kansas City as a dynasty; building the correct roster around Mahomes to give him the opportunity to do so is paramount. By no means do the Chiefs need to land Jadeveon Clowney, but Chris Jones is currently amid a contract stalemate with the organization and the Chiefs lost Frank Clark earlier in the offseason. Bringing in a free agent like Clowney would give the Chiefs the much needed insurance their defensive line could use.

Frank Clark will be a big loss for the Chiefs this year, especially because he will be playing with the divisional rival Denver Broncos. If the Chiefs aren't able to figure out the contract situation with Jones and he ends up holding out through the regular season, the Kansas City defensive line is going to need some help. This is where Jadeveon Clowney could come in; he wouldn't have to replace either of these guys' production, but just be a presence that could fill in for the time being. Clowney isn't a long-term answer, but the Chiefs should do their do due diligence in getting in contact with the free agent.