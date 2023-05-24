Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

While most of the NFL’s top free agents have already found a team, Jadeveon Clowney remains on the open market. With DeMeco Ryans now with the Houston Texans, Clowney could potentially join in on the reunion.

Clowney was selected by the Texans with the first overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He spent five years with the team. As Clowney looks for his new team, Ryans is open to the defensive end returning to a team from the past, via James Palmer of the NFL Network.

“We always look at any players that can help us win. We’ll explore all options,” Ryans said. “I’ll never throw anyone off the table. Everything is an option for me.”

While Ryans isn’t outwardly saying the team is actively pursuing Clowney, the former defensive coordinator knows Houston needs a spark in that department. While his career has taken a bit of a downturn, Clowney is still a respected pass-rusher in the NFL.

The Texans are coming off of a season in which they ranked 30th in total defense, allowing 379.5 yards per game. Their run defense was putrid, ranking dead-last in the NFL by allowing 170.2 YPG.

Jadeveon Clowney racked up just two sacks in his final year with the Cleveland Browns. His tenure in Cleveland came to an abrupt end. However, he is just one season removed from a nine-sack campaign. With Houston in desperate need of defensive help, Clowney could fit the bill.

DeMeco Ryans is making his return to the Texans after playing for the team from 2006-2011. As he looks to take Houston from the NFL’s cellar, perhaps the head coach can bring Clowney to the Texans alongside him.